This incredible 16/512GB OnePlus 12 deal with gift will leave you amazed

The OnePlus 12 is now available for $200 off plus gifts!

The maxed-out 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is now available for $200 off its usual price! The awesome deal is live at the official store and requires any trade-in in any condition! The best part about this deal is that the OnePlus Store also gives you the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in Obsidian Black for free, and you can get an optional gift (OnePlus Adventure Backpack) as well. The backpack typically costs $69.99 but is now completely free of charge. Don't miss out!