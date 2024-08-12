This incredible 16/512GB OnePlus 12 deal with gift will leave you amazed
Do you recall Best Buy's special $200 discount on the OnePlus 12 with My Best Buy Plus membership? Don't worry if you missed it. The OnePlus Store has something to offer you right now. One of the best camera phones in 2024 is currently $100 cheaper (16/512GB only), and you can save an extra $100 with any trade-in!
But wait, there's more! Not only can you save $200 on the maxed-out version, but you also get a present! That's right, the OnePlus 12 arrives with a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 ($179.99) in Obsidian Black completely free of charge. What better addition to this Android phone could you need?
Even with no presents, the OnePlus 12 is a phone you wouldn't want to miss. It has a fantastic 6.8-inch OLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates. The device gets sufficiently bright to be used even under the blazing sun!
The camera is just as wonderful! As mentioned, the OnePlus 12 is one of the best camera phones this year, and for a good reason. It features a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide unit, and a 64MP telephoto lens on the back, plus a 32MP camera on the front, which gives you great-looking photos with plenty of detail. Check out our OnePlus 12 review for more details and photo samples.
Granted, the OnePlus 12 was $200 off with no trade-ins required during Prime Day and again on Best Buy sometime later. Still, the free wireless earbuds make the OnePlus Store offer quite attractive in its own right. So, if you don't mind sparing any device in any condition, definitely pull the trigger on this deal while it's still available.
By the way, that's not the only gift you get! We know, right? The OnePlus Store offers an optional gift aside from the earbuds, which are a "fixed gift"—the OnePlus Adventure Backpack. This one is available in two colors and usually costs $69.99, but is now free of charge.
Besides the great screen, this fella offers spectacular performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and massive 16GB RAM. You can spend hours gaming on it! And don't worry about battery life because you have a super-large 5,400mAh battery that charges completely in less than 40 minutes with a 100W charger!
