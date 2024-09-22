The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

If you are searching for a new premium phone, the OnePlus 12 is probably one of the handsets you're eyeing. After all, it's OnePlus' top-of-the-line smartphone and is among the best high-end phones of this year. However, it also comes with a hefty price tag, so every opportunity to save on this fella is welcomed.

Fortunately, Lady Luck is giving you yet another chance to score pretty decent savings on OnePlus' current flagship, making it an even bigger bargain. Amazon is currently offering a lovely $100 price cut on the 512GB version of this super-duper phone, letting you get one for under $800. In case you don't need that much storage space, you can opt for the 256GB model instead, which is also discounted by the same amount.

OnePlus 12: Save $100!

The OnePlus 12 is discounted by $100 on Amazon. Both the 256GB and 512GB versions are available at the same discount, so you can choose whichever you prefer. The OnePlus 12 is among the best phones you can buy right now, so act fast and save on this beauty!
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


Unfortunately, you can rarely see a bigger price cut on OnePlus' top-of-the-line phone, so a $100 off is a pretty awesome deal for the OnePlus 12. Just be sure to capitalize on it now while you can, as you never know when it will expire. And believe us, you don't want to miss out, as this phone is great value for money.

For instance, it features the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and the 512GB option rocks 16GB of RAM (12GB for the 256GB model). This makes it one of the most powerful phones out there, allowing it to handle any task, no matter how demanding. And with that much RAM, it turns into a real multitasking monster.

It's a real gem for taking photos too, boasting a 50 MP main, 48 MP ultrawide, and 64 MP periscope camera on the back, along with a 32 MP snapper for selfies. Meanwhile, the big 5,400mAh battery ensures you'll have enough power for the whole day, while the 80W wired charging provides a full charge in just 37 minutes.

All in all, the OnePlus 12 is a must-have for every OnePlus fan out there. But even if you aren't a fan of OnePlus phones, its current flagship handset will serve you well with its great amount of horsepower and good battery life. So, don't let this deal slip through your fingers, and take advantage of it today!
