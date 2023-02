Okay, guys, today is OnePlus' big day - the global release of the OnePlus 11 . The phone was announced earlier in China and now, it's getting its official global announcement in an event that you can watch online (video embedded above).

Join us for our live coverage of the event here! Before the event starts, we'll go through what we expect from the OnePlus 11 while we wait.







Iskra Petrova OnePlus 11 battery: what to expect As you already know, the OnePlus 11 has already been announced and released in China. This is standard practice for Chinese companies and sadly not all Chinese phones ever make it out of China... but the OnePlus 11 will! And in less than an hour we'll know when exactly!



The OnePlus 11 sports a generous 5,000mAh battery, and it will come with the notable fast charging OnePlus is famous with. It is yet unconfirmed if the global version will sport the 100W fast charging that the Chinese version does. Leaks have unveiled that U.S. users will be getting 80W charging speeds, while rumor has it that the rest of the world will be enjoying 100W charging speeds. We'll know for sure soon, so stay tuned!



Iskra Petrova Less than an hour before the event, OnePlus 11 global announcement We're now hyped as the official unveiling of the OnePlus 11 approaches. Will OnePlus be able to challenge the newly-released Galaxy S23 series, will it be able to reclaim its title of "Flagship killer"?



OnePlus 11 comes with a more refined look and an instantly-recognizable round camera system with a bunch of improvements under the hood. The Chinese version of the phone is already out, so we know, more or less, what to expect from the global version.



We also expect insane fast charging speeds (although rumor has it the U.S. version may get 80W charging instead of 100W), and a new and powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. And yes, the Alert Slider is also going to be a part of the package. The event will start in about an hour! Stay tuned!











We'll be covering the announcement event and we'll share with you details about what's happening during it here. Today, we expect to see the global variant of the OnePlus 11.We also expect to see OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and a OnePlus tablet to get announced today as well. OnePlus is also likely to announce the OnePlus 11R, which is not expected to make it to the U.S., and a new version of OxygenOS.