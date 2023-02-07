OnePlus 11: What’s in the Box?

OnePlus 11 256 GB - trade in for $500 off, use code below for more! Order OnePlus 11 256 GB and use code PHAE1 for 3% off. For orders over $800, use PHAE2 (8%). For orders over $900, use PHAE3 (10%). Trade-in for an extra discount up to $500! $524 off (66%) Trade-in $275 $799 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Buds Pro 2 - spatial audio, dual drivers, low latency OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with two drivers instead of one, co-designed with Dynaudio. Spatial Audio support, low latency, up to -48 dB noise reduction! Add to cart with OnePlus 11 to make full use of our discount codes! $179 Buy at OnePlus

What’s in the OnePlus 11 box?

The OnePlus 11

Type-A to Type-C Cable

80W Power Adapter (US) / 100W Power Adapter (EU)

USB Dongle (USB-A to USB-C)

Pre-Applied Screen Protector

Protective Case

SIM Tray Ejector

Paperwork (Welcome Letter, Quick Start Guide, Safety Information, Warranty Card)

Stickers (duh)

What’s not in the OnePlus 11 box?

A Pair of Headphones

Naturally, buyers will be getting the OnePlus 11 itself, a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable and a hefty amount of paperwork - that is to be expected. Furthermore, OnePlus has included both a screen protector and a case. Not too shabby.What is most surprising, however, is the fact that the smartphone comes with a power adapter in the box. Given that charging speed is a major selling point of the new device, this is a particularly nice touch on OnePlus’ part.In essence, buyers will be getting everything they need and more right from the get-go. Another plus (pun intended) is that they will also find a Type A to Type C dongle in the box, alongside a SIM tray ejector and some stickers. What more could we ask for?Perhaps, some were expecting a pair of headphones like in the good old days. Alas, you will not be finding headphones in the box of the OnePlus 11. A tech enthusiast can dream, right?