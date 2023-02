OnePlus 11: What’s in the Box?

OnePlus 11 256 GB - trade in for $500 off, use code below for more! Order OnePlus 11 256 GB and use code PHAE1 for 3% off. For orders over $800, use PHAE2 (8%). For orders over $900, use PHAE3 (10%). Trade-in for an extra discount up to $500! $524 off (66%) Trade-in $275 $799 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Buds Pro 2 - spatial audio, dual drivers, low latency OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with two drivers instead of one, co-designed with Dynaudio. Spatial Audio support, low latency, up to -48 dB noise reduction! Add to cart with OnePlus 11 to make full use of our discount codes! $179 Buy at OnePlus

What’s in the OnePlus 11 box?

The OnePlus 11

Type-A to Type-C Cable

80W Power Adapter (US) / 100W Power Adapter (EU)

USB Dongle (USB-A to USB-C)

Pre-Applied Screen Protector

Protective Case

SIM Tray Ejector

Paperwork (Welcome Letter, Quick Start Guide, Safety Information, Warranty Card)

Stickers (duh)

Naturally, buyers will be getting the OnePlus 11 itself, a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable and a hefty amount of paperwork - that is to be expected. Furthermore, OnePlus has included both a screen protector and a case. Not too shabby.



What is most surprising, however, is the fact that the smartphone comes with a power adapter in the box. Given that charging speed is a major selling point of the new device, this is a particularly nice touch on OnePlus’ part.



In essence, buyers will be getting everything they need and more right from the get-go. Another plus (pun intended) is that they will also find a Type A to Type C dongle in the box, alongside a SIM tray ejector and some stickers. What more could we ask for?



What’s not in the OnePlus 11 box?

A Pair of Headphones

OnePlus is back with a bang, and the company’s flagship for 2023 is here. The OnePlus 11 , while dropping the ‘Pro’ moniker, brings the best of what Android has to offer and actually quite more than one would expect from a smartphone nowadays, especially when it comes to the contents of the box.It seems like OnePlus was particularly generous this time around and buyers are likely to be left pleasantly surprised when they unbox their new device. But exactly what’s in the box of the OnePlus 11 ? Let us take a look inside together.