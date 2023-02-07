OnePlus 11: What's in the Box?
OnePlus is back with a bang, and the company’s flagship for 2023 is here. The OnePlus 11, while dropping the ‘Pro’ moniker, brings the best of what Android has to offer and actually quite more than one would expect from a smartphone nowadays, especially when it comes to the contents of the box.
It seems like OnePlus was particularly generous this time around and buyers are likely to be left pleasantly surprised when they unbox their new device. But exactly what’s in the box of the OnePlus 11? Let us take a look inside together.
Naturally, buyers will be getting the OnePlus 11 itself, a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable and a hefty amount of paperwork - that is to be expected. Furthermore, OnePlus has included both a screen protector and a case. Not too shabby.
In essence, buyers will be getting everything they need and more right from the get-go. Another plus (pun intended) is that they will also find a Type A to Type C dongle in the box, alongside a SIM tray ejector and some stickers. What more could we ask for?
Perhaps, some were expecting a pair of headphones like in the good old days. Alas, you will not be finding headphones in the box of the OnePlus 11. A tech enthusiast can dream, right?
What’s in the OnePlus 11 box?
- The OnePlus 11
- Type-A to Type-C Cable
- 80W Power Adapter (US) / 100W Power Adapter (EU)
- USB Dongle (USB-A to USB-C)
- Pre-Applied Screen Protector
- Protective Case
- SIM Tray Ejector
- Paperwork (Welcome Letter, Quick Start Guide, Safety Information, Warranty Card)
- Stickers (duh)
What is most surprising, however, is the fact that the smartphone comes with a power adapter in the box. Given that charging speed is a major selling point of the new device, this is a particularly nice touch on OnePlus’ part.
What’s not in the OnePlus 11 box?
- A Pair of Headphones
