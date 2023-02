OnePlus 11: Size Comparison

The A new Android flagship is upon us, which means the measuring contest has begun. While that might sound very wrong to some, if you are a smartphone enthusiast, you know exactly what I am referring to.The OnePlus 11 might be one of the biggest smartphone launches of 2023, but the competition could not be higher. And in a sea of choices, users want to know how the best OnePlus has to offer compares.





While answering that question will take more than this article, we have a much simpler one in mind at the moment. Namely, how does the While answering that question will take more than this article, we have a much simpler one in mind at the moment. Namely, how does the OnePlus 11 compare, in terms of size, with many of its biggest (pun intended) rivals? Does it measure up?





OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T









Naturally, we will first take a look at the OnePlus family. The comparison here is very straightforward, as all three of these devices have very similar footprints. In fact, the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T all feature the same display size of 6.7”. If you want to go below that, you need to look at other manufacturers.





OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra













Interestingly enough, no device in Samsung’s latest flagship lineup has the exact same amount of screen real estate as the OnePlus 11. The In the world of Android, 6.7” is the norm, not the exception. There are a plethora of devices that feature that precise display size, one of them being the Google Pixel 7 Pro Interestingly enough, no device in Samsung’s latest flagship lineup has the exact same amount of screen real estate as the OnePlus 11. The Galaxy S23 Plus falls below the 6.7” mark by 0.1”, while the gargantuan Galaxy S23 Ultra surpasses it slightly. The vanilla Galaxy S23 , with its measly 6.1”, simply does not compare.





OnePlus 11 vs iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max