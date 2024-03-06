Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The 16/256GB OnePlus 11 is back in the game at Best Buy; get yours at $150 off

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The 16/256GB OnePlus 11 is back in the game at Best Buy; get yours at $150 off
Awesome deals keep coming up every day, but few let you snag the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at a $150 cheaper price. No, we’re not playing tricks – the OnePlus flagship of yesteryear is indeed available at a fantastic price thanks to this decidedly generous Best Buy deal.

Since the launch of this year’s OnePlus 12, the former flagship disappeared from the scene, only now arriving once again at discounted prices at Best Buy. While we’ve seen it at a $20 lower price back on Black Friday, the current offer isn’t to be matched by Amazon or Walmart, and even the official store doesn’t offer the beastly 16GB RAM version at that awesome price.

The OnePlus 11 is now available at $150 off at Best Buy

The OnePlus 11 with huge 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage space is now generously discounted at Best Buy. The smartphone currently retails at $150 off its price tag, activation today isn't required. You can unlock even bigger savings by trading in an eligible device.
$150 off (19%)
$649 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy


The OnePlus 11 may not be the most contemporary or impressive of all OnePlus phones, but it still has a lot to offer. Plus, when you think about it, the latest handset still bears quite the hefty price tag, so why not just opt for last year’s model and claim your $150 in savings?

Still among the best Android phones, this bad boy features a captivating 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1-120Hz dynamic frame rates. The display doesn’t get as dark as other flagship phone displays. However, if you don’t spend that much time on your phone at night, this shouldn’t be that much of a concern for you.

This bad boy gets its horsepower from none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chipset commonly found in flagship Android phones of last year. Since this model features a massive 16GB RAM, you can seamlessly engage in all sorts of activities, including gaming.

While it certainly doesn’t boast the same camera as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which offers two zoom cameras, the OnePlus 11 is still plenty good for taking photos with its triple camera setup. It consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP telephoto shooter. On the front, you get a 16MP camera for great-looking selfies. Completing the package is a 5,000mAh battery with blazing-fast charging speeds.

Overall, if you’re looking for a great OnePlus phone but don’t want to splurge on the latest flagship, we definitely recommend checking out Best Buy’s deal while it’s still live.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless