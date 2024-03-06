Up Next:
The 16/256GB OnePlus 11 is back in the game at Best Buy; get yours at $150 off
Awesome deals keep coming up every day, but few let you snag the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at a $150 cheaper price. No, we’re not playing tricks – the OnePlus flagship of yesteryear is indeed available at a fantastic price thanks to this decidedly generous Best Buy deal.
Since the launch of this year’s OnePlus 12, the former flagship disappeared from the scene, only now arriving once again at discounted prices at Best Buy. While we’ve seen it at a $20 lower price back on Black Friday, the current offer isn’t to be matched by Amazon or Walmart, and even the official store doesn’t offer the beastly 16GB RAM version at that awesome price.
Still among the best Android phones, this bad boy features a captivating 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1-120Hz dynamic frame rates. The display doesn’t get as dark as other flagship phone displays. However, if you don’t spend that much time on your phone at night, this shouldn’t be that much of a concern for you.
While it certainly doesn’t boast the same camera as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which offers two zoom cameras, the OnePlus 11 is still plenty good for taking photos with its triple camera setup. It consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP telephoto shooter. On the front, you get a 16MP camera for great-looking selfies. Completing the package is a 5,000mAh battery with blazing-fast charging speeds.
Overall, if you’re looking for a great OnePlus phone but don’t want to splurge on the latest flagship, we definitely recommend checking out Best Buy’s deal while it’s still live.
The OnePlus 11 may not be the most contemporary or impressive of all OnePlus phones, but it still has a lot to offer. Plus, when you think about it, the latest handset still bears quite the hefty price tag, so why not just opt for last year’s model and claim your $150 in savings?
This bad boy gets its horsepower from none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chipset commonly found in flagship Android phones of last year. Since this model features a massive 16GB RAM, you can seamlessly engage in all sorts of activities, including gaming.
