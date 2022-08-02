Final pre-release OnePlus 10T 'deep dive' details the phone's insane charging specs





Yes, OnePlus itself has prematurely disclosed and detailed a bunch of impressive 10T specs and features to build hype around the phone's proper August 3 unveiling, culminating with possibly its number one selling point over the 10 Pro and the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and the aforementioned upcoming Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

So... much... speed





We're talking about insanely fast charging capabilities, revealed in the last so-called "deep dive" on the official OnePlus Community webpage ahead of the 10T's big day in the spotlight. As expected for quite a while now, speed addicts will be able to load this thing up in record time with the help of state-of-the-art 150W SuperVOOC Endurance technology.





You're looking at just 19 minutes of wall-hugging to get a reasonably large 4,800mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent capacity and an incredible 10 minutes to squeeze "a day's worth of power" out of said cell... in Europe, India, and "many other territories across the globe."









Due to regional power outlet limitations, future OnePlus 10T 5G owners in North America will have to "settle" for 120W charging speeds taking the same 4,800mAh battery from empty to full in 20 minutes instead of 19 while somehow still delivering "a day's power" after 10 minutes of plugged-in activity.





As remarkable as those numbers might look on paper by themselves, they're arguably... even more mind-blowing when compared with what other top contenders for 2022's best phone title have to offer, especially in the US. The OnePlus 10 Pro , for instance, supports 80W wired charging "internationally" while reducing that figure to 65 watts stateside.









On top of everything, all OnePlus 10T units around the world will include a cutting-edge 160W SuperVOOC power adapter and a USB-C cable in their retail box, allowing you to easily and rapidly charge other devices like laptops, tablets, and mobile gaming consoles too.

But wait, there's more





More information detailed at the eleventh hour, including all the technologies and safety measures implemented on the 10T 5G to avoid overheating and other issues that might arise from the use of such crazy advanced charging capabilities.





A dual charge pump, VFC trickle charging optimization algorithm, and a Customized Smart Charging Chip are designed to work together towards keeping you safe while the SuperVOOC Endurance system does its thing, whereas a combination of so-called Battery Healing Technology and a Battery Health Engine are responsible for ensuring long-term cell durability, promising that the phone's ticker will retain "at least 80 percent of its original capacity" after the equivalent of four years of normal usage.









Of course, the 4,800mAh battery and the 150W/120W charging support will further contribute to the OnePlus 10T's "Evolve Beyond Speed" proposition previously revealed to include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 16GB RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space, and the most sophisticated cooling solutions ever employed by the company.





Furthermore, we pretty much know for sure that the 5G-enabled 10T will feature a triple rear-facing camera setup consisting of 50, 16, and 2MP sensors, as well as a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of around 2400 x 1080 pixels, and among others, no wireless charging technology.





Those are just a few of the reasons why we expect the OnePlus 10T to cost less than the 10 Pro despite packing a faster SoC and (much) faster wired charging.



