OnePlus 10T officially confirmed to 'evolve beyond speed' with 16GB RAM and much more





But the OnePlus 10T is even closer on the horizon, and from a couple of important standpoints, this thoroughly leaked bad boy could actually surpass the mainstream appeal of the extravagant Galaxy Z Fold 4. For one thing, you're definitely looking at a more affordable powerhouse here, and believe it or not, OnePlus has just confirmed its plans to squeeze more memory inside the 10T than the $899 and up 10 Pro.

A multitasker's wet dream





With said 5G-enabled 10 Pro beast priced at $969 in a top-of-the-line configuration pairing 256 gigs of internal storage space with 12GB RAM, it now remains to be seen just how expensive the OnePlus 10T will get in an even more impressive variant packing 16 gigs of the good stuff alongside the same 256GB local digital hoarding room.





In case you're wondering why you'd ever need more RAM in your pocket than a lot of laptops out there, OnePlus claims the 10T's 16GB memory count will be enough to "suspend over 35 applications at once for a faster, smoother, and uninterrupted user experience."









That sure sounds useful... for those everyday usage scenarios where you need to open "over" 35 apps on your phone and keep them all running at the same time, with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor of course further ensuring the OnePlus 10T can handle this totally-not-wasteful heavy multitasking experience.





Curiously enough, there's no mention of an estimated battery endurance rating in such a scenario in the latest OnePlus 10T "deep dive" focusing on all the ways this next-gen flagship will "evolve beyond speed."





These happen to include a faster than ever Qualcomm-made GPU and a 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine that contribute to the greatness of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, as well as the "largest and most advanced" cooling system designed by OnePlus to date.

All the gaming skills without the gaming heft





With the help of fancy materials like 3D graphite and copper foil, as well as something called a cryo-velocity vapor chamber with eight dissipation channels, said ultra-sophisticated cooling system essentially promises to make the 10T an outstanding gaming phone without adding the bulk of something like the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro





The OnePlus 10T is set to tip the scales at a reasonably lightweight 204 grams, according to recent rumors, while packing a 4,800mAh battery falling just short of the 10 Pro 's 5,000mAh cell capacity.









The 6.7-inch display is expected to remain largely unchanged, at least in terms of size, AMOLED technology, and dynamic refresh rate support going all the way up to a silky smooth 120Hz, with the resolution however likely to be downgraded to the Full HD+ mark (around 2,400 x 1080 pixels, that is).





technically etched in stone yet, as is the case for a triple rear-facing camera system reportedly consisting of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors, insanely fast 150W charging capabilities, and the same 32MP selfie snapper as the Keep in mind that many of these specs are notetched in stone yet, as is the case for a triple rear-facing camera system reportedly consisting of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors, insanely fast 150W charging capabilities, and the same 32MP selfie snapper as the OnePlus 10 Pro





All in all, like any T-branded model, this thing should occupy a slightly lower position on the OnePlus totem pole than the latest Pro handset, which obviously means a more affordable starting price is in the cards... at least for an entry-level version with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. A US release is also guaranteed, with a big New York City announcement event kicking off at 10 AM Eastern Time on August 3 to try to steal some of Samsung's August 10 Unpacked thunder.



