OnePlus 10T leaks in high-resolution glory ahead of August 3 announcement
The OnePlus 10T seems to be the next big thing for OnePlus fans, and Android phones aficionados. Numerous rumors have been surfacing in the past couple of weeks, including a very promising AnTuTu score, and a tip about the iconic sandstone back that may be making a return with the new model.
The official unveiling of the OnePlus 10T is scheduled for August 3 but now we have an even more comprehensive leak, shedding light on the device itself through some high-resolution renders, as well as giving us the full specs sheet.
One of the most notable omissions is the lack of any Hasselblad branding on the main camera module. The physical alert slider is also nowhere to be found, and this information corroborates with previous leaks on the subject.
The renders also look pretty similar to the ones we had so far (barring the watermarks), and in fact, the Indian site claims that these are the “official” render we’re going to see during the August 3 keynote.
Regarding the hardware specifications of the phone, there’s nothing surprising here. We already knew that this phone will feature the latest overclocked Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The camera specs, along with the RAM and storage were also revealed back in June, but today’s leak adds another pinch of credibility to the information.
The main camera system consists of three modules - a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and (sadly) a 2MP macro snapper. There’s no sign of any telephoto, and OnePlus seems to hold on to that dedicated macro camera. At the front, a 16MP selfie camera will be taking care of any excess vanity you might have.
According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 10T will come equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, featuring 120Hz refresh rate, and the Fluid part in the name suggests we’re talking about LTPO tech here, and possibly a dynamic refresh rate.
Another big flex in the battery/charging department has been corroborated by this leak. The OnePlus 10T is believed to become one of the fastest charging phones out there (once it launches) with its mighty 150W fast charger. Rumor has it that it will be able to fill the 4,800mAh battery to 100% in around 15 minutes.
The information comes from the Indian tech outlet Pricebaba and its Daily blog in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The high-resolution renders show the device in two colors and from various angles.
OnePlus 10T high resolution renders
OnePlus 10T in Jade Green
OnePlus 10T in Jade Green
OnePlus 10T in Moonstone Black
OnePlus 10T in Moonstone Black
Looking at the render of the black model, we’re pretty sure that the “sandstone” treatment we mentioned in the first paragraph will indeed be making a return on the OnePlus 10T’s back. This time around though, the color is called “Moonstone black.”
OnePlus 10T specifications
OnePlus 10T specifications at a glance:
- Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- RAM: 8/12GB
- Storage: 128/256GB
- Battery: 4,800mAh / 150W charging
- Cameras: 50MP / 8MP ultrawide / 2MP macro / 16MP selfie
- Software: OxygenOS 12 with Android 12
- Colors: Jade Green/Moonstone Black
OnePlus 10T Price and release date
The price of the OnePlus 10T was one of the last remaining mysteries surrounding the phone but with today’s leak, we have a pretty good idea about the pricing we can expect.
According to the Pricebaba sources, the phone will launch in India with a price tag of around Rs 49,999, which translates to $626. If this report turns out to be legit, the OnePlus 10T could become one of the cheapest phones with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip onboard, and remind us of the glorious, long forgotten, “flagship killer” days of the brand.
