OnePlus 10T leaks in high-resolution glory ahead of August 3 announcement

The price of the OnePlus 10T was one of the last remaining mysteries surrounding the phone but with today’s leak, we have a pretty good idea about the pricing we can expect.According to the Pricebaba sources, the phone will launch in India with a price tag of around Rs 49,999, which translates to $626. If this report turns out to be legit, the OnePlus 10T could become one of the cheapest phones with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip onboard, and remind us of the glorious, long forgotten, “flagship killer” days of the brand.