 OnePlus introduces budget-friendly earphones ahead of OnePlus 10T’s debut - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

OnePlus introduces budget-friendly earphones ahead of OnePlus 10T’s debut

Accessories OnePlus
@cosminvasile
1
OnePlus introduces budget-friendly earphones ahead of OnePlus 10T’s debut
We’re a couple of days away from OnePlus’ next big reveal and the Chinese company decided that it’s a good idea to introduce a minor product. Although this isn’t a worldwide reveal, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE could have been launched much earlier/later to avoid splitting customers’ focus.

On the bright side, these budget-friendly earphones will only be available in India at launch. According to OnePlus India, the Nord Buds CE will be available for purchase for just INR 2299 (about $30) via Flipkart and other retailers in the country. Of course, these will be available from the OnePlus Store too if you’d rather go the extra official route.

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE are even cheaper than the OnePlus Nord that made their debut in the US a few months ago. But since the OnePlus Nord Buds are already cheap ($40) by any standards, it’s unlikely that the OnePlus Nord CE will be launched in the US later on.

That said, we don’t rule out a worldwide launch for the OnePlus Nord CE at a later date. As far as specs go, these are pretty feature-packed. First off, they are supposed to be water and sweat resistant (IPX4 certified) and support both AAC and SBC audio formats. The wireless range is about 10 meters and they come with Bluetooth 5.2 support.

As per OnePlus’ statement, the Nord Buds CE should offer up to 4.5 hours of playback or 3 hours of phone calls. Charging these for 10 minutes should get you around 80 minutes of playback (charging case + earbuds combined) in case you absolutely need them right away.

Although the OnePlus Nord Buds CE do feature noise cancellation, this feature is only available for calls. The earbuds come with their own charging case, in two color versions – Moonlight White and Misty Grey.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Could the Galaxy Z Fold 4 share displays with the iPhone 14 Pro Max?
Could the Galaxy Z Fold 4 share displays with the iPhone 14 Pro Max?
Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever
Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever
Perfect Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro images leak out
Perfect Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro images leak out
More Pixel 6a users report having a fingerprint sensor issue that allows anyone to unlock the device
More Pixel 6a users report having a fingerprint sensor issue that allows anyone to unlock the device
Repair Mode, rolling out first on Galaxy S21 line, stops third-party repairmen from stealing data
Repair Mode, rolling out first on Galaxy S21 line, stops third-party repairmen from stealing data
Sony's ageless WH-1000XM4 headphones are on a limited-time clearance sale at a killer price
Sony's ageless WH-1000XM4 headphones are on a limited-time clearance sale at a killer price

Popular stories

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Study compares Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to medical-grade equipment
Study compares Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to medical-grade equipment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless