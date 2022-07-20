 OnePlus officially reveals when the OnePlus 10T will see the light of day - PhoneArena
OnePlus officially reveals when the OnePlus 10T will see the light of day

OnePlus
1
OnePlus 10T announcement date
OnePlus has just announced that its next phone, the OnePlus 10T, will be officially revealed on August 3. The company dropped the news on Twitter, accompanying it with a relevant product video that showcases the sandstone back the phone will come with, as well as hinting at its promising performance. The device will be announced in New York at 10 am EDT | 3 pm BST. 


The OnePlus 10T is supposedly coming with a flat, 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as the speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is hinting at superb performance inside the OnePlus 10T. There will be up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as well as a large 4,800mAh battery with super-fast 150W charging support. 

Camera-wise, we're looking at a dual-camera setup, a slight downgrade from the OnePlus 10 Pro's triple camera setup. The cameras in question will be a 50MP wide and an 8MP ultra-wide cameras, possibly joined by a 2MP macro camera, possibly Hasselblad-branded. 

So far, we've only heard rumors about the China-specific price tag of the phone, which could start at 3,000 yuan (~$467) and 4,000 yuan (~$596). The phone could be available in White, Black, and Mint Green, and possibly all versions will utilize the textured sandstone back that's seen in the teaser video, which is pretty decent nod to OnePlus' roots. 

Provided that OnePlus goes through with this pricing strategy, the OnePlus 10T could be priced dangerously close to the Nothing Phone (1), the company which was started by Carl Pei, of former OnePlus fame. Granted, the Nothing Phone (1) isn't coming to the US, and there's a chance that the OnePlus 10T would arrive stateside, so OnePlus might definitely have the upper hand here. 
