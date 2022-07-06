OnePlus 10T on the way with record-shattering performance, leaked AnTuTu benchmark hints

OnePlus 10T: The performance





The recent leak coming from prolific Weibo leakster Digital Chat Station and relayed by MySmartPrice seems to hint at a rather promising synthetic benchmark performance for a OnePlus device codenamed PGP110, which is currently expected to be the upcoming OnePlus 10T itself. Said device has scored 1,131,151 points on the popular AnTuTu benchmark, seemingly ranking it near the very top of the AnTuTu ranking list.





While the phone doesn't show up in the official AnTuTu list , it's worth noting that the current benchmark leader, the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7 , has scored 1,046,552, which is noticeably less. What's more, the current OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, is even further behind with a score of 846,261, so its eventual successor might definitely raise the performance bar quite, quite high!









OnePlus 10T: The specs





But let's take a step back and take a more expansive look at what the OnePlus 10T is and what it would bring to the table.



The leitmotif with the OnePlus 10T seems to be cutting down costs and maximizing performance at the same time. This is the most probable reason for the alleged plastic frame that will complement the glass back of the device, which seems an acceptable trade-off.





According to reports, the OnePlus 10T will include a flat, 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The 10T is powered by the newest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset, which is reportedly much more efficient and has better thermal management that its overheating predecessor. The OnePlus 10T is also expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though we expect the base model to probably come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base, non-expandable storage.





A 4,800mAh battery, accompanied by a super-fast 150W fast charging solution also seems to be part of the OnePlus 10T package, and this one could easily propel it to one of the fastest-charging phones we've ever seen.



On the rear, the 10T is believed to feature three cameras, possibly Hasselblad-branded: a 50MP Sony IMX766 shooter with an F1.9 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a dedicated 2MP macro camera. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera. The lack of a telephoto lens is pretty evident here, as it will have a detrimental influence on your zoomed-in images and portrait photos, and is another necessity driven by the desire to achieve a lower price point.





And apparently so is the lack of a hardware mute switch, a signature OnePlus feature that will probably be dropped in favor of lower costs.





OnePlus 10T: The price





And what could the price be? The OnePlus 10 Pro starts at $899, and we'd expect the OnePlus 10T to cost less. Earlier rumors claimed that the phone would cost between $470 and $600 in China, and while we should expect a 10 to 20% markup for the international pricing, the OnePlus 10T should still cost significantly less than the OnePlus 10 Pro.





So far, we've heard rumors about quite a lot of potential OnePlus phones, namely the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10 Ultra, and a regular OnePlus 10, but this here OnePlus 10T so far seems like the most likely device to get released later this year. No matter what OnePlus calls it, it could be a callback to OnePlus' roots that could be well-received by the company's large fanbase across the world.




