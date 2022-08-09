 OnePlus 10 Pro is getting its first Android 13 open beta in the US - PhoneArena
OnePlus 10 Pro is getting its first Android 13 open beta in the US

Android Software updates OnePlus
@cosminvasile
OnePlus 10 Pro is getting its first Android 13 open beta in the US
OnePlus 10T may be the first smartphone confirmed to get Android 13, but until the phone launches on the market this month, the OnePlus 10 Pro is actually the first to get an Android 13 open beta build. If you don’t have one yet and don’t plan or can’t afford to get the OnePlus 10T, you’ll be happy to know that the OnePlus 10 Pro got a permanent discount when the former was officially unveiled.

For those who already own the OnePlus 10 Pro, the first Oxygen OS 13 Open Beta based on Android 13 is now available in India and North America. According to OnePlus, due to some slightly different features in each region, the update will arrive in Europe in the near future.

Before installing the open beta, make sure that your OnePlus 10 Pro is on the latest OxygenOS 12 version (A.15). Below is the full changelog of the update, but keep in mind that some issues haven’t been addressed yet:

Design
  • Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
  • Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
  • Optimizes fonts for better readability.
  • Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency
  • Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
  • Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
  • Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
  • Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up the Shelf by default.

Seamless interconnection
  • Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization
  • Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
  • Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.
  • Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & Privacy
  • Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.
  • Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.
Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing
  • Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

Performance optimization
  • Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.

Gaming experience
  • Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

Known issues affect camera performance


As mentioned earlier, all the good stuff above comes at a price. The open beta build is plagued by a bit less than a dozen issues, which will hopefully be addressed sooner rather than later. Most of these bugs are related to the camera, so if you heavily rely on your OnePlus 10 Pro to capture pictures and videos, you might want to wait for the next open beta.

  • There is no response when clicking Capture Log after switching Multiple users/System Cloner/Languages. (You need to switch Multiple users/System Cloner/Languages first before capturing the log in the feedback tool).
  • A dot will display abnormally when pairing Bluetooth.
  • The photos might be blurred when taking multiple pictures of people with Ultra Dark mode and zoom out at the same time.
  • The screen will freeze when taking videos in specific scenarios.
  • The pictures might not be saved when taking photos of people by zooming out 3.3x.
  • There will be a black screen when the camera freezes.
  • The videos might show in green when shot in FILM mode.
  • The pictures might be black when taking photos in the dark with Night Mode.

Depending on whether you’re downloading the Indian or North American version of the update, the install procedure is different. Check out the OnePlus official forums for a step-by-step guide on how to download and install OnePlus 10 Pro’s first OxygenOS 13 Open Beta based on Android 13.
