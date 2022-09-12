Brand new OnePlus 11 Pro design leaks early with Alert Slider rerun





OnePlus 11 Pro design





Not only would the OnePlus 11 Pro back get a brand new design with a circular camera island offset to the left of the center there, like on the X80 series, but the sides are going to welcome a good ol' addition that was missing from the last editions of OnePlus' high-end phones.





Yes, we are talking about the Alert Slider, which, no matter its resemblance with Apple's mute switch functionality, was much appreciated by OnePlus fans for the convenience it offers and made OnePlus handsets fairly unique among their Android brethren.









The punch-hole face of the phone doesn't seem to hint at any changes compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it doesn't need to, as OnePlus already offers one of the best phone displays out there on its 2022 flagship that will likely carry over to the 2023 edition as well.





As for the actual processing OnePlus 11 Pro specs under the hood, expect no less than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with its state-of-the-art Qualcomm X70 5G modem, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.





A huge 5000mAh battery is becoming the norm for OnePlus flagships, as is the record fast charging that in the OnePlus 10T reaches up to 120W and 17 minutes to full charge from a depleted battery. Sounds like a winner at the expected $899 OnePlus 11 Pro price, but the release date won't be before January if its predecessor is any indication.