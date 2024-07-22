Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
One UI 7 icons might be getting iridescent

Are you ready for One UI 7 and the super colorful icons that it might bring? If the rumor that we're about to discuss turns out to be true, Galaxy owners are about to get iridescent icons at the tips of their fingers.

As we've discussed, the expectations for One UI 7 are high. In fact, Samsung's One UI 7 might be the biggest One UI update to date. We're expecting many visual improvements and a possible icons redesign, plus some changes to the drop-down bar.

One UI 6.1, which came this Spring, was a pretty big update that gave Galaxy users access to AI-driven features like Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, and more.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, another user interface from Samsung was rolled out: One UI 6.1.1. This update has introduced a new feature to enhance app performance on the large screens of its foldable phones. It's called "Narrow View" and it allows apps to fit neatly on the expansive inner displays of Galaxy Z Fold smartphones.

Previously, some apps were not optimized for these large screens, causing their content to extend beyond the display edges. This issue was particularly noticeable with social media apps like X, where tweets with both text and images would appear cluttered. Narrow View addresses this by adjusting the app's interface to resemble a standard smartphone screen, ensuring a cleaner and more organized display.

One UI 7 and the colroful icons


One UI 7, Samsung's user interface skin of Android 15, might change the way icons look on your Galaxy handset. It's the first-party (the built-in) Samsung apps that are rumored to be altered.

X tipster and leaker @chunvn8888 showed an image of what the Photos app icon might look like:



This shiny, colorful gradient certainly makes you think of Google and its Photos app, doesn't it? Eh, what can one do: we're getting Google-fied and that's that.

When is One UI 7 materializing?


There isn't a straightforward answer to that particular question, but we can speculate with a certain amount of confidence. One of the possible dates could be October 3, 2024. That's when the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 is scheduled for at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California.

This annual event, focusing on developers, may unveil the full features of One UI 7, with the first stable version likely rolling out to compatible devices shortly thereafter. Last year, SDC 2023 occurred on October 5, followed by the stable release of One UI 6.0 later in the month.

What is One UI 7 going to pack?


Overall, One UI 7 is poised to enhance Bluetooth Auracast, NFC, UI design, animations, and battery life. Potential additions include the App Lock feature and a vertical app drawer. Android 15 and One UI 7 are expected to introduce numerous other improvements, though specifics on changes, new features, and enhancements will be disclosed with the announcement of the One UI 7 Beta Program in the upcoming quarter.

Samsung also aims to enhance other features within the One UI ecosystem, such as Bixby, Buds Auto Switch, Galaxy AI, Gaming Hub, Modes & Routines, Multi Control, Quick Share, Samsung DeX, Samsung Knox, Secure Folder, and SmartThings.
