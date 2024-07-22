One UI 7 icons might be getting iridescent

Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120). $2240 off (69%) Trade-in $999 98 $3239 99 Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well. $420 off (18%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon

Are you ready for One UI 7 and the super colorful icons that it might bring? If the rumor that we're about to discuss turns out to be true, Galaxy owners are about to get iridescent icons at the tips of their fingers.