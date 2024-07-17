Samsung introduces narrow view in One UI 6.1.1 for better app experience on Galaxy Z Fold phones

"Full screen view" on Galaxy Z Fold 6 | Images credit — SamMobile





Narrow View is easy to use. When you have an app open, you can tap its icon in the recent apps screen and choose the Narrow View option. This changes the app's view, making sure that all of the content fits inside the screen. You can also shift the narrowed-down app to the left or right side of the screen, making it easier to use with one hand.