Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
Samsung's One UI 7 might be the biggest One UI update to date

By
One UI 7, the next version of Samsung's user interface that will be overlaid on top of Android 15, is expected in October. And while Android 15 appears to be a muted update when compared to Apple's iOS 18, Samsung's custom skin may bring a lot more to the table.

Samsung insider ICE UNIVERSE claims that One UI 7 will bring more changes than any previous version. The tipster seems to hint that there will be many visual improvements and has mentioned that the icons will be redesigned and changes will also be made to the drop-down bar.


Beyond that, no other information was shared by the leaker but from earlier rumors, we already know about some of the features coming to One UI 7.

The update is pretty much confirmed to bring a vertical app drawer, which was previously offered by Good Lock, an app that offers more tweaks and options than One UI for Samsung users who want greater control over how the interface on their phone looks.

Eligible Samsung phones may also get a built-in App Lock, a feature that has been on the wishlist of many Samsung users. Samsung devices already have a feature called Secure Folder that creates a secure, encrypted space on a device to save apps and documents. It's not clear why anyone would want to use App Lock when Secure Folder exists but it may have something to do with ease of use.

Another feature that's expected is battery life optimization, which will use AI to make your device last longer than it usually does.

Samsung is reportedly currently testing One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24, but it's said to be an early version with many bugs. Samsung is expected to officially unveil One UI 7 on October 3 during the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024. To make the wait easier, the company recently released One UI 6.1.1 with plenty of new features.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

