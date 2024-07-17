Samsung's One UI 7 might be the biggest One UI update to date

Android 15 appears to be a muted update when compared to Apple's One UI 7, the next version of Samsung's user interface that will be overlaid on top of Android 15 , is expected in October . And whileappears to be a muted update when compared to Apple's iOS 18 , Samsung's custom skin may bring a lot more to the table.













Beyond that, no other information was shared by the leaker but from earlier rumors, we already know about some of the features coming to One UI 7.





The update is pretty much confirmed to bring a vertical app drawer , which was previously offered by Good Lock, an app that offers more tweaks and options than One UI for Samsung users who want greater control over how the interface on their phone looks.





Eligible Samsung phones may also get a built-in App Lock , a feature that has been on the wishlist of many Samsung users. Samsung devices already have a feature called Secure Folder that creates a secure, encrypted space on a device to save apps and documents. It's not clear why anyone would want to use App Lock when Secure Folder exists but it may have something to do with ease of use.





Another feature that's expected is battery life optimization , which will use AI to make your device last longer than it usually does.



