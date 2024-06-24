One UI 7 may finally deliver a much-requested feature that's been missing for years
Image credit - PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy owners are about to have their privacy boosted big time, if this rumor turns out to be true: allegedly, there's going to be a built-in App Lock in One UI 7.
That's according to Android expert Tarun Vats who posted this over at X:
One UI 7 might bring App Lock, letting you lock down any app you want!
So, if the upcoming One UI 7 update really brings an App Lock feature, Galaxy users will finally have and easier and a more convenient way to lock things up.
But, as we've reported earlier, One UI 7 might be somewhat delayed, as other rumors claim. That's because Samsung may prioritize One UI 6.1.1 over One UI 7 for Galaxy phones. One UI 6.1.1 is expected to be a significant update – thus, it'll most likely need more time for refining, testing and sorting out any eventual bugs.
The (future) App Lock vs. Samsung's Secure Folder
Galaxy users have been requesting a native App Lock feature for quite some time now. There are numerous Reddit topics and discussions in Samsung's official forums.
Of course, Samsung's handsets do offer security and privacy features. Many users just don't want to deal with it, that's all.
The Secure Folder is a security feature in Samsung's One UI that allows users to create a private and encrypted space on their device. This space can store apps, files, and other data separately from the rest of the device, providing an additional layer of security.
The Secure Folder uses Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform, to ensure the contents are protected with strong encryption. This makes it highly secure against unauthorized access, even if the device is compromised.
On the other hand, third-party App Lock apps provide a simpler and more accessible way to secure individual apps, suitable for users looking for quick and easy app-specific protection. Phones from other brands often come with built-in App Lock options and this could be frustrating for Galaxy S Ultra owners. I get them: how come a flagship for a thousand bucks doesn't offer what a budget-friendly device from the Far East does?
I hope Samsung keeps the Secure Folder, but also packs a more straightforward and user-friendly App Lock feature in the upcoming One UI 7. After all, such an App Lock functionality is ideal for users who want a quick and simple way to add an extra layer of security to specific apps without the need for full data isolation.
And who doesn't like quick and simple?
