Samsung confirms these older flagships are getting One UI 7.0 too

Samsung has been hard at work trying to bring its fans the highly anticipated One UI 7.0 update. Unfortunately, the stars didn’t align, and Samsung was forced to delay the release of the software upgrade until April.

The South Korean giant announced early this week that the long-awaited One UI 7.0 rollout will begin on April 10 in the United States and April 7 in the rest of the world. Along with the release date, Samsung also revealed some of the Galaxy devices that will receive the update next month, and the older flagships weren’t on the list.

Thankfully, Samsung does plan to update some of its older top-tier phones to One UI 7.0, it’s just that they didn’t consider them important enough to be part of the original announcement.

Samsung Singapore thinks otherwise, so its list includes some of the older Galaxy flagships and even several older tablets. Here are all the Galaxy devices that have been confirmed to be among the first to receive the One UI 7.0 update:

Samsung Galaxy S Series

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
  • Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6
  • Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5
  • Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4
  • Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Tab

Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S21 series is getting the One UI 7.0 update too | Image credit: PhoneArena

As previously reported, some of the AI features included in the One UI 7.0 update won’t be coming to many of Samsung’s Galaxy devices, even if they’re eligible for the upgrade.

Samsung is pretty clear in that regard and mentions that Writing Assist and Drawing Assist AI features will only be available for Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab 10 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

On the other hand, Audio Eraser will only be available for Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Tab S10 series.

It’s also important to mention that the One UI 7.0 rollout will start on different dates. For example, Samsung fans in Singapore will get it from April 14, with the Galaxy S24 series being the first to be upgraded.
