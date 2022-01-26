Notification Center

Samsung

It's official! The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be announced on February 9

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's official! The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be unveiled on February 9
Samsung has finally revealed it, folks! After many rumors, leaks, and reports we have the official date and time for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. It will be held virtually on February 9 at 10 AM EST or 7 AM PST at Samsung.com.

Given all the information about the event that came out prior to Samsung’s statement, it is hard to say this is a surprise. Just a couple of days ago the famous leaker Evan Blass stated the same date, while saying the time would be 3 PM (probably meant to address the GMT time zone)

The Galaxy Unpacked event will reveal Samsung’s next flagship lineup—the Galaxy S22 series. As if a new flagship phone lineup wasn’t enough, some rumors indicate that Samsung will also unveil the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, which would supposedly include the controversial Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra featuring a notch.

Galaxy S22 series unpacked


Samsung is expected to release three versions of its latest and greatest during the Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 9—the regular Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Looks-wise, recent renders of the regular Galaxy S22 and the S22+ models suggest they will be quite similar to the Galaxy S21 series’ design. In terms of size, however, the most affordable of the bunch—Galaxy S22—is said to be slightly smaller than its predecessor, which would make it one of the most compact phones on the market.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is shaping up to be the center of attention in many ways, one of which is its complete redesign. This year, Samsung is said to make its most expensive model more boxy, with sharp corners. The camera island on the back will likely also be removed altogether, leaving the four cameras to protrude from the main body.


Speaking of cameras, there are a few noteworthy (pun intended) points to make about the Galaxy S22 lineup. The regular S22 and S22+ will have brand new 50MP main sensors, while the Ultra will have an improved version of the 105MP one from last year, more heavily focusing on software improvements.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung has been teasing us more than once now, hinting that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the love child of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series. A clear proof of that statement is the leaks indicating the new Ultra will come with an S Pen and a place to house it in.

The President and Head of Samsung MX recently stated in a blog post that the company will show us “the most noteworthy S series device” they have ever created. “The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device," he added.

Galaxy Tab S8 series unpacked


Samsung has had such a rough time keeping the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup a secret that it has almost become a joke. The bright side of all this is that we, the consumers, get to find out about the device sooner than expected.

Unlike the previous iterations, the Tab S8 series will include three models—Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. Undoubtedly, the most intriguing of the bunch is the Ultra model, as it is the first time Samsung is introducing one.

What’s more, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra has become the center of attention in the phone lineup, so has the Tab S8 Ultra for Samsung’s new tablets. Most of all, it is because of its design, which is pictured to include a small notch, allegedly housing two cameras inside.

The size of the Tab S8 Ultra is also quite impressive, measuring 12.8 x 8.2 x 0.2 inches. Here are the rest of the rumored S8 Ultra specifications:

  • 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels 728 grams weight
  • Android 12 with One UI 4.1
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
  • Up to 512GB storage and 8/16GB RAM options
  • 11,200mAh battery
  • Two 12MP front-facing cameras
  • 13 + 6MP rear-facing camera setup

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leaks (19 updates) Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (97 updates)

