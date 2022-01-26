It's official! The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be announced on February 9

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Samsung has finally revealed it, folks! After many rumors, leaks, and reports we have the official date and time for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. It will be held virtually on February 9 at 10 AM EST or 7 AM PST at Samsung.com.

Given all the information about the event that came out prior to Samsung's statement, it is hard to say this is a surprise. Just a couple of days ago the famous leaker Evan Blass stated the same date, while saying the time would be 3 PM (probably meant to address the GMT time zone)

The Galaxy Unpacked event will reveal Samsung's next flagship lineup—the Galaxy S22 series. As if a new flagship phone lineup wasn't enough, some rumors indicate that Samsung will also unveil the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, which would supposedly include the controversial Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra featuring a notch.

Galaxy S22 series unpacked

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is shaping up to be the center of attention in many ways, one of which is its complete redesign. This year, Samsung is said to make its most expensive model more boxy, with sharp corners. The camera island on the back will likely also be removed altogether, leaving the four cameras to protrude from the main body. Samsung is expected to release three versions of its latest and greatest during the Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 9—the regular Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.Looks-wise, recent renders of the regular Galaxy S22 and the S22+ models suggest they will be quite similar to the Galaxy S21 series’ design. In terms of size, however, the most affordable of the bunch—Galaxy S22—is said to be slightly smaller than its predecessor, which would make it one of the most compact phones on the market.The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is shaping up to be the center of attention in many ways, one of which is its complete redesign. This year, Samsung is said to make its most expensive model more boxy, with sharp corners. The camera island on the back will likely also be removed altogether, leaving the four cameras to protrude from the main body.









Galaxy Tab S8 series unpacked

13 + 6MP rear-facing camera setup Samsung has had such a rough time keeping the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup a secret that it has almost become a joke. The bright side of all this is that we, the consumers, get to find out about the device sooner than expected.Unlike the previous iterations, the Tab S8 series will include three models—Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. Undoubtedly, the most intriguing of the bunch is the Ultra model, as it is the first time Samsung is introducing one.What’s more, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra has become the center of attention in the phone lineup, so has the Tab S8 Ultra for Samsung’s new tablets. Most of all, it is because of its design, which is pictured to include a small notch, allegedly housing two cameras inside.The size of the Tab S8 Ultra is also quite impressive, measuring 12.8 x 8.2 x 0.2 inches. Here are the rest of the rumored S8 Ultra specifications: