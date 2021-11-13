Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Android Software updates Apps Google Camera

Update ironically makes Pixel 6 series' Magic Eraser disappear; fix is coming says Google

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Update ironically makes Pixel 6 series' Magic Eraser disappear; fix is coming says Google
One of the new AI features that you'll find on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is the Magic Eraser. This won't clean the muck and grime off of your stove the way Mr. Clean's Magic Eraser does, but it will remove unwanted people from your photos. Unless the update to version 5.67 of the Google Photos app somehow removed Magic Eraser from your Pixel 6 series model.

The Magic Eraser has been erased on several Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 models


That is what happened to several Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users who complained about the issue on Reddit. A Redditor with the name JaspahX wrote, "Anyone else have Magic Eraser at some point only for it to go missing later? I definitely played with it before a few days ago, but I just opened a photo to try to remove some background objects and it's gone. If I open any photo for editing the "Tools" menu never appears. Tried uninstalling updates for the Camera and Photos app and reinstalling them no dice. Rebooted the phone - nothing either."



One Reddit user summed up the problem in one sentence: "Ahh it seems that you may have magically erased the magic eraser." It appears though that magic is not the issue. Apparently, a version of the Photo app with support for the Magic Eraser umm, erased was available from the Google Play Store. The good news is that Google says that a fix is on the way.

Talking to The Verge, Google spokesman Alex Moriconi said that the search giant "identified an issue early in the rollout of [its] latest Photos update and are providing a fix shortly." Not everyone with a new Pixel 6 series model was affected and some of those lucky enough not to receive the bug didn't receive version 5.67 of Google Photos.

Time to order your new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

$599
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6 Pro

$899
Buy at BestBuy

Since it appears that the previous update to Google Photos is the culprit, keep on the lookout for an update to the app. We wouldn't expect it to be too long in coming considering that the Magic Eraser is one of the most promoted new features on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Features like this, which rely on Machine Learning and AI, depend on the new Google Tensor chipset.

Other such features include Face Unblur (which does exactly what its name suggests), Motion Mode (which adds a blur to the background of a photo to suggest motion), Speech enhancement mode for videos, and more. None of these were affected by the update to the Google Photo app.

Pixel 6 owners are awaiting software updates from Google designed to take care of several annoying bugs


Subscribers to the Google Pixel sub-Reddit figured out the problem with one user named atomxv stating that with everyone writing about the disappearance of the Magic Eraser feature, he "just came to post the same thing. mine is gone too. Google Photos updated today, so I assume that is the issue and I need to wait for Google to fix it. Great job photos team!"

Google needs to send out software updates to fix issues with a flickering screen, and to exterminate several bugs related to the in-display fingerprint scanner. As far as the latter is concerned, several users complain that the fingerprint scanner is lagging, unlocking the phone using prints that aren't valid, and won't turn back on once the battery is drained and replenished.

The annoying part about that latter complaint is that the only thing that can turn the fingerprint scanner back on is a factory reset, the scariest two words in the world of smartphone ownership! Those who don't want to go through a factory reset might as well wait for an update from Google to see if that issue can also be fixed with a software update.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
100%off $0 Special Verizon 27%off $15 Special AT&T $599 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$800off $140 Special AT&T 78%off $200 Special Verizon 78%off $200 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts
by Alan Friedman,  0
Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts
Update adds eSIM capabilities to the Verizon Galaxy Note 20 5G series
by Alan Friedman,  0
Update adds eSIM capabilities to the Verizon Galaxy Note 20 5G series
OnePlus 10 Pro charging speed could put Apple, Samsung, and Google flagships to shame
by Anam Hamid,  9
OnePlus 10 Pro charging speed could put Apple, Samsung, and Google flagships to shame
This may be the killer camera feature for 2022 iPhones and Galaxy phones
by Victor Hristov,  8
This may be the killer camera feature for 2022 iPhones and Galaxy phones
Patent filing shows that Apple is working on a display that adjusts to correct user's vision
by Alan Friedman,  1
Patent filing shows that Apple is working on a display that adjusts to correct user's vision
Report details a dangerous Android phishing campaign that can take control of your phone
by Alan Friedman,  2
Report details a dangerous Android phishing campaign that can take control of your phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless