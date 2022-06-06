Key Nothing Phone (1) display specs rumored, more (official) details to come 'this week'
The amount of buzz OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has managed to generate around the Nothing Phone (1) less than two years after establishing the London-based startup and with only one other commercial product to the company's name may well be unprecedented, and believe it or not, the mysterious handset is still (largely) shrouded in secrecy.
According to a Twitter recap from last week, just a handful of details are actually out, including the highly unusual transparent back confirmed not long ago, a recycled aluminum mid-frame further contributing to an undoubtedly premium and eye-catching design, an unnamed Snapdragon processor, wireless charging support, and no "chin" below the unspecified screen.
Of course, the scarcity of official information can't stop the rumor mill from churning out unofficial, unverified, and unverifiable details and specs, some of which happen to sound more plausible than others.
The latest "exclusive" tidbits purportedly revealed by the folks over at TechDroider, for instance, wouldn't surprise us in the least if they materialized in the near future, including a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, as well as flat edges and "no chin."
This has been officially described as one of many design sketches considered for the Nothing Phone.
As surreal as it might seem to those who remember how the most popular phones in the world looked less than a decade ago, that's now described as a "compact form factor" by well-known tipster Yogesh Brar, who also expects the Nothing Phone (1) to offer "some segment first features" and an "above average software experience" in the "upper mid range" price bracket.
That last part suggests previous rumors of a starting price around $500 could pan out, which means this unconventional bad boy will (more or less) directly rival the likes of Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's upcoming Pixel 6a.
Those are fairly compact handsets by 2022 standards as well, and while we can definitely expect the Nothing Phone (1) to trump the 60Hz display refresh rate of the Pixel 6a, we're not entirely sure the A53's 120Hz support will be matched here.
Fortunately, we may not have to wait long until all our questions are answered, with something official confirmed on Twitter (where else?) to go down at some point "this week." Unfortunately, we're far more likely to be looking at the announcement of an announcement event (yes, really) than an actual product launch, with a commercial release widely expected to then take place sometime in July.
