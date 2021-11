Nothing, the company of ex-OnePlus co-founder is working on 5 new products

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Nothing company, which was founded by Carl Pei (former OnePlus co-founder) left a big impression on the market with its debut product— the Ear 1 transparent earbuds . The Nothing Ear 1 turned out to be one of the best true wireless earbuds thanks to their good value for money, especially in markets like India.Now, the company’s India general manager, Manu Sharma officially announced in an interview with India Today that Nothing is working on adding five new products to its list. (Sharma didn’t provide any specifics on an exact timeline for the launches of these products. He did, however, say that Nothing is working with Qualcomm on “many of the devices launching next year.” That implies that we could likely see at least one or two of said products in 2022.In fact, last month a tipster by the name of Mukul Sharma leaked information about Nothing working on its first smartphone, as well as a power bank. The power bank, which might be named Nothing Power 1, is said to arrive by the end of this year. As for the phone, it is allegedly coming in 2022, possibly named the Nothing Phone 1.Okay, so that’s two down from the five mentioned by Manu Sharma. What could the other three be? Well, we could see some smart home devices from Nothing, one or two of which could be smart speakers. A wearable device in the form of a smartwatch also doesn’t sound too far-fetched either. Last but not least, we could see the second generation, or a pro version of the Ear 1 earbuds