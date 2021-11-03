Nothing, the company of ex-OnePlus co-founder is working on 5 new products

Nothing, the company of ex-OnePlus co-founder is working on 5 new products1
For our way forward, our mission is to build for the future. We are speeding up very rapidly in terms of building a pipeline of products, we already have five products in development that we are speeding up to meet our mission of launching iconic products, and we are excited about that.
In fact, last month a tipster by the name of Mukul Sharma leaked information about Nothing working on its first smartphone, as well as a power bank. The power bank, which might be named Nothing Power 1, is said to arrive by the end of this year. As for the phone, it is allegedly coming in 2022, possibly named the Nothing Phone 1.
Okay, so that’s two down from the five mentioned by Manu Sharma. What could the other three be? Well, we could see some smart home devices from Nothing, one or two of which could be smart speakers. A wearable device in the form of a smartwatch also doesn’t sound too far-fetched either. Last but not least, we could see the second generation, or a pro version of the Ear 1 earbuds.