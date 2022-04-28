Preview Nothing OS by installing the Nothing Launcher on certain Pixel and Galaxy S handsets

Does lightning strike twice in the same place? Carl Pei hopes so. The co-founder of OnePlus started up Nothing last year and launched its first product, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds called the "ear (1)." This summer, the Nothing phone (1) is expected to be unveiled with the latest Snapdragon chipset and it will have Nothing OS pre-installed.







Nothing OS will be based on stock Android and last month Nothing said that the first preview of Nothing OS will be available to be downloaded on select smartphones in April by installing the Nothing Launcher Beta. Well, time is running out in April but here's the good news: the Nothing Launcher can now be installed on the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, the Google Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 series handsets.





Some of the functionality and features to be found on the Nothing phone (1) will be available to those handsets that the Nothing Launcher has been downloaded on. Now you might have noticed that the aforementioned list of phones in the above paragraph that support the Nothing Launcher does not include any OnePlus handsets. That will be rectified and Nothing Launcher support for OnePlus models will be "coming soon."











As Nothing wrote, "Nothing Launcher (Beta) is a beta preview of Nothing OS. Experience Android combined with our iconic design language. Unique features include Max Icons and Max Folders, as well as bespoke Weather and Clock widgets." With "Max Icons" and "Max Folders," pressing and holding them on your screen will increase the space these take up on your home screen.





Nothing has some unique wallpapers, clock and weather widgets, and ringtones. The Nothing Launcher is now available from the Google Play Store from where it can be downloaded. On the Play Store, the listing says, "Nothing Launcher (Beta) is a beta preview of Nothing OS. Experience Android combined with our iconic design language. Available for Samsung S21 and S22 series, Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series (OnePlus coming soon).



