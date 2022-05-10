Nothing Launcher is now available for even more Android devices
Nothing released a launcher app last month in an attempt to provide potential customers with a taste of what’s coming in Nothing OS. It’s Android combined with the company’s original design language, which includes unique features like Max Icons and Max Folders, as well as popular Weather and Clock widgets.
If you want to try Nothing Launcher before the company’s first smartphone arrives, you can now download the beta version from Google Play Store as long as you have a device that runs at least Android 11. Once installed on your Android device, make sure to head to Settings / Apps Management / Default Application and set the Nothing Launcher as your default launcher.
The first beta release of Nothing Launcher was only available for Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series, as well as Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series. Thankfully, Nothing announced this week that it’s making its launcher app available to even more Android devices.
Don’t get in with high expectations though, the beta version of Nothing Launcher lacks any customization options and provides only minimal functionality. However, the aesthetics seems nice, and Nothing can certainly build up on that and add more features and customization options as development continues.
