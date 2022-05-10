 Nothing Launcher is now available for even more Android devices - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Nothing Launcher is now available for even more Android devices

Apps
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nothing Launcher is now available for even more Android devices
Nothing released a launcher app last month in an attempt to provide potential customers with a taste of what’s coming in Nothing OS. It’s Android combined with the company’s original design language, which includes unique features like Max Icons and Max Folders, as well as popular Weather and Clock widgets.

The first beta release of Nothing Launcher was only available for Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series, as well as Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series. Thankfully, Nothing announced this week that it’s making its launcher app available to even more Android devices.

If you want to try Nothing Launcher before the company’s first smartphone arrives, you can now download the beta version from Google Play Store as long as you have a device that runs at least Android 11. Once installed on your Android device, make sure to head to Settings / Apps Management / Default Application and set the Nothing Launcher as your default launcher.

Don’t get in with high expectations though, the beta version of Nothing Launcher lacks any customization options and provides only minimal functionality. However, the aesthetics seems nice, and Nothing can certainly build up on that and add more features and customization options as development continues.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar

Popular stories

Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wastes $2 million on smartphones, tablets for homeless vets
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wastes $2 million on smartphones, tablets for homeless vets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless