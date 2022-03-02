 OnePlus co-founder reportedly brought the first Nothing phone to MWC - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Android

OnePlus co-founder reportedly brought the first Nothing phone to MWC

Anam Hamid
By
2
OnePlus co-founder reportedly brought the first Nothing phone to MWC
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's company Nothing may have demoed a prototype smartphone behind closed doors, per TechCrunch.

After seven years at OnePlus, Pei left the company in 2020 and formed a startup called Nothing in 2021. Thus far, the company has only launched the Nothing Ear 1 buds, which are instantly recognizable by their semi-transparent design that lets you see some of the internals.

Last year, there were rumors the company could release its first phone in 2022 and the latest development indicates it's ready for showtime. Apparently, Nothing has been working on a handset for over a year and may reveal it by next month. 

Pei purportedly took a prototype to the Mobile World Congress and had meetings with several industry big wigs. One such meeting was with Qualcomm’s chief executive. Nothing had announced a partnership with Qualcomm back in October, so it's possible that its first phone will feature a Snapdragon chip.

Pei's recent Twitter interactions with Android and Snapdragon accounts have also raised speculations that a phone is on the way. Pei had said last July that the company had several gadgets on the roadmap.


The only thing that is known about the unannounced phone is that it will take design cues from the transparent earbuds. In February of last year, the company acquired the Essential brand. Essential was started by Android creator Andy Rubin, which shut down after just one commercial product, the Essential PH-1 phone. Whether Nothing's first phone will use the Essential moniker is anyone's guess.

There was a time when OnePlus used to sell high-end phones for affordable prices and even though it tried to pass off the midrange Nord 2 as a flagship killer, the specs of the phones didn't fool anyone. Pei now has a chance to swoop in and show his ex-colleagues what a flagship killer looks like.

In other news, HTC has also announced plans to launch its first flagship phone in three years next month, so April should be quite interesting.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Latest Pixel 7 Pro renders (and video) show small change to camera bar
by Alan Friedman,  0
Latest Pixel 7 Pro renders (and video) show small change to camera bar
Samsung found to be limiting performance of its smartphones
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung found to be limiting performance of its smartphones
Nokia 2760 Flip lands in the US, here is where you can get one
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia 2760 Flip lands in the US, here is where you can get one
Two more Xperia smartphones are getting Android 12 updates
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Two more Xperia smartphones are getting Android 12 updates
Mobvoi’s new, dirt-cheap TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch promises the best of both worlds
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Mobvoi’s new, dirt-cheap TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch promises the best of both worlds
Google has been quietly buying IP as it seeks to take the Pixel Buds to the top of the TWS market
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google has been quietly buying IP as it seeks to take the Pixel Buds to the top of the TWS market
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless