Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro just leaked on Geekbench, and the results are, well, a mixed bag

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nothing's teaser about the 3a.
A Geekbench listing has now appeared online for what may likely be the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

As we approach the date of the official reveal of the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, Nothing is set on hyping us with a series of teasers ahead of the March 4 reveal event. It's teased already that it's ditching the MediaTek processor of the predecessor for a Qualcomm chip, although the company hasn't revealed yet which one.

However, rumors did tell us it is likely to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. And now, a Geekbench leak confirms the rumored earlier processor for the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and gives us its performance. The phone has appeared under model number A059P, with the "P" standing for the Pro version, while the regular Nothing Phone (3a) reportedly carries model number A059.

The Phone (3a) Pro managed a single-core score of 1,181 and a multi-score of 3,302 on Geekbench.



Those results are a notable improvement over its predecessor (somewhat) the Nothing Phone (2a) with its MediaTek chip which scored 1,095 in single and 2,487 in multi-core tests. But the results aren't necessarily super impressive: the Pixel 8a got 1,594 in single and 4,171 in multi-core tests on the same benchmark, a difference that should technically be noticeable.

Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Nothing Phone(2a)1132
Google Pixel 8a1621
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G1163
OnePlus 12R1975
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Nothing Phone(2a)2579
Google Pixel 8a4277
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G3487
OnePlus 12R5051
View all

Yep, Geekbench results aren't everything when it comes to a phone's performance, but they are likely to at least give us a hint of what speeds we may expect. Other details revealed by the Geekbench listing are 12GB of RAM (we'll probably see other options offered at launch as well) and Android 15.

Apart from that slightly underwhelming Geekbench result, we expect quite a lot of interesting things to come with the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. The phone may come with a periscope telephoto camera, according to leaks, offering 3x optical zoom, a first for Nothing. Also, the Phone (3a) Pro is expected to come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and an impressive-sounding 50MP selfie camera.

On the front, we expect a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (Apple, please take notes, at least when it comes to refresh rate now, come on). The device is also said to come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and a good 5,000mAh battery.

The Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro are going to be unveiled on March 4 sporting exciting and recognizable designs. Facing them for the title of the best mid-range phone will be the new iPhone 16e, which just got unveiled yesterday, sporting Apple Intelligence and an insanely powerful iPhone 16 chip. Also, we have the upcoming Pixel 9a to take into account, with a rumored Tensor G4 chip and a simplified new look.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Hot deal lets you pick the Pixel Watch 3 of your dreams at a fantastic price
Hot deal lets you pick the Pixel Watch 3 of your dreams at a fantastic price
Oppo Find N5, thin as a coffee stirrer, excels in battery, design and durability
Oppo Find N5, thin as a coffee stirrer, excels in battery, design and durability
The world's thinnest foldable isn't just about looks – it's got brains, too
The world's thinnest foldable isn't just about looks – it's got brains, too
Thinnest phone Oppo Find N5 ushers new era of elegance and productivity with Apple Mac control
Thinnest phone Oppo Find N5 ushers new era of elegance and productivity with Apple Mac control
Rare Amazon sale makes the iPad 10th Gen a dream for iOS fans on a budget
Rare Amazon sale makes the iPad 10th Gen a dream for iOS fans on a budget
Budget-friendly Moto G Play (2024) becomes a sub-$100 temptation with this trade-in deal
Budget-friendly Moto G Play (2024) becomes a sub-$100 temptation with this trade-in deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless