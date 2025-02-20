Nothing Phone (3a) Pro just leaked on Geekbench, and the results are, well, a mixed bag
A Geekbench listing has now appeared online for what may likely be the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.
As we approach the date of the official reveal of the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, Nothing is set on hyping us with a series of teasers ahead of the March 4 reveal event. It's teased already that it's ditching the MediaTek processor of the predecessor for a Qualcomm chip, although the company hasn't revealed yet which one.
The Phone (3a) Pro managed a single-core score of 1,181 and a multi-score of 3,302 on Geekbench.
Those results are a notable improvement over its predecessor (somewhat) the Nothing Phone (2a) with its MediaTek chip which scored 1,095 in single and 2,487 in multi-core tests. But the results aren't necessarily super impressive: the Pixel 8a got 1,594 in single and 4,171 in multi-core tests on the same benchmark, a difference that should technically be noticeable.
Yep, Geekbench results aren't everything when it comes to a phone's performance, but they are likely to at least give us a hint of what speeds we may expect. Other details revealed by the Geekbench listing are 12GB of RAM (we'll probably see other options offered at launch as well) and Android 15.
On the front, we expect a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (Apple, please take notes, at least when it comes to refresh rate now, come on). The device is also said to come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and a good 5,000mAh battery.
The Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro are going to be unveiled on March 4 sporting exciting and recognizable designs. Facing them for the title of the best mid-range phone will be the new iPhone 16e, which just got unveiled yesterday, sporting Apple Intelligence and an insanely powerful iPhone 16 chip. Also, we have the upcoming Pixel 9a to take into account, with a rumored Tensor G4 chip and a simplified new look.
However, rumors did tell us it is likely to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. And now, a Geekbench leak confirms the rumored earlier processor for the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and gives us its performance. The phone has appeared under model number A059P, with the "P" standing for the Pro version, while the regular Nothing Phone (3a) reportedly carries model number A059.
Geekbench results for what could be the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. | Image Credit - GSMArena
Apart from that slightly underwhelming Geekbench result, we expect quite a lot of interesting things to come with the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. The phone may come with a periscope telephoto camera, according to leaks, offering 3x optical zoom, a first for Nothing. Also, the Phone (3a) Pro is expected to come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and an impressive-sounding 50MP selfie camera.
