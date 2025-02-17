New leak reveals exciting news about the Nothing Phone (3a) launch event
Nothing has already confirmed that it will introduce a new mid-range phone, the Phone (3a), on March 4. The UK-based company recently released a teaser that offered us a peak at what’s new inside the Phone (3a), but the juiciest information is likely to be unveiled during the event.
However, a new leak reveals something very exciting about Nothing fans. Apparently, Nothing will launch not one, but two new smartphones on March 4. The vanilla Nothing Phone (3a) will be accompanied by a Pro model, which will have a slightly better camera.
Rumor has it both Nothing mid-range phones will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processors and large 6.72-inch AMOLED displays with 120 Hz refresh rate.
Obviously, the similarities don’t stop here, as both phones will be powered by 5,000 mAh batteries and will feature IP64 certification for dust and water resistance. These are pretty standard specs for mid-range phones these days, but Nothing phones typically set themselves apart thanks to their design and UI.
Nothing Phone (3a) is said to feature a 2x telephoto camera, whereas the Phone (3a) Pro will use a much better 3x optical zoom telephoto camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor (1/1.95-inch).
It’s a bit pretentious to put the “Pro” tag on a phone that’s not really a meaningful improvement over the regular model, but let’s wait for Nothing to reveal all the details since all the info comes from unverified sources.
One last thing worth mentioning is that the Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to cost Rs 25,000 ($290) in India, while the Phone (3a) Pro will cost Rs 30,000 ($345). If that’s true, it’s probably not worth paying more than $50 for a minor upgrade.
That said, let’s talk a bit about the main difference between the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, camera. Apparently, both phones will feature 50-megapixel main and 8-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. However, the third camera that Nothing added is better on the Phone (3a) Pro.
Nothing Phone (3a) won't be the only device introduced on March 4 | Screenshot by PhoneArena
