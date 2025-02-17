New leak reveals exciting news about the Nothing Phone (3a) launch event

mid-range phone

Nothing Phone (3a) won't be the only device introduced on March 4 | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Nothing Phone (3a) is said to feature a 2x telephoto camera, whereas the Phone (3a) Pro will use a much better 3x optical zoom telephoto camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor (1/1.95-inch).It’s a bit pretentious to put the “Pro” tag on a phone that’s not really a meaningful improvement over the regular model, but let’s wait for Nothing to reveal all the details since all the info comes from unverified sources.One last thing worth mentioning is that the Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to cost Rs 25,000 ($290) in India, while the Phone (3a) Pro will cost Rs 30,000 ($345). If that’s true, it’s probably not worth paying more than $50 for a minor upgrade.