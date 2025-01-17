Two more Nothing phones get updated to Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15
Nothing Phone (1) | Image credit: PhoneArenaAfter updating the Phone (2), Phone (2a), and Phone (2a) Plus to Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15, Nothing is now expanding the availability of the software upgrade to two other smartphones, Nothing Phone (1) and CMF Phone 1.
The firmware rollout for both devices has already started and should be visible to more users in the coming days. To check for the update, navigate to Settings / System / Software updates.
Besides the usual new features and improvements that Android 15 brings into the mix, Nothing is adding its own changes. Most of them are visual changes, but some AI-related improvements are included too, along with a handful of system-wide tweaks.
The phones share the same changelog, so what’s listed below is coming to both Nothing Phone (1) and CMF Phone 1 regardless of the region. That said, here is what you should get with the update if you own either of the two devices:
Shared Widgets
- Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.
Lock screen
- Introduced new lock screen customization page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customization page.
- Choose from a range of new Clock face styles.
- Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.
New app drawer style
- Added AI-powered Smart Drawer to automatically categorize your apps into folders, keeping your app drawer organized and making apps easy to find.
- Now you can pin your favorite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access to your favorite apps.
Enhanced pop-up view
- Drag the pop-up view to any position on the screen, for convenient multitasking.
- Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.
- Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge, for speedy access.
Elevated design
- Redesigned Quick Settings, and an optimized editing experience. Allows you to effortlessly tailor your shortcuts to your preferences.
- Redesigned widget library. Choose your favorite Nothing Widgets or swipe left to browse third-party widgets.
- Enhanced Settings with updated UI visuals. Network & Internet and Bluetooth options now display current connection.
- New Dot animation for fingerprint unlocking and charging.
Other improvements
- Allow AI to learn your usage habits and prioritize your frequently used apps. Keeps them active for longer intelligently for a smoother and more efficient experience.
- Added support for auto-archive function. Automatically frees up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.
- New partial screen sharing, so you can record just an app window rather than the entire screen.
- Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for a smoother introduction.
- Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.
CMF Phone 1 | Image credit: PhoneArena
Recommended Stories
As far as Shared Widgets go, at the moment these are only supported between Nothing devices. Additionally, Nothing announced that only Photo Widgets (square) can be shared, although the company hopes to quickly add support for other widgets.
With the deployment of these two updates already on the way, it’s a wrap for Nothing’s Android 15 roadmap rollout. The Chinese company announced late last year that five devices will receive the Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15 update: Nothing Phone (2), Nothing Phone (2a), Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Nothing Phone (1), and CMF Phone 1.
Keep in mind that during the update, the system will optimize in the background, so your phone may experience temporary overheating and increased power consumption. This is normal and the temperature should return to normal after the upgrade is complete.
With the deployment of these two updates already on the way, it’s a wrap for Nothing’s Android 15 roadmap rollout. The Chinese company announced late last year that five devices will receive the Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15 update: Nothing Phone (2), Nothing Phone (2a), Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Nothing Phone (1), and CMF Phone 1.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: