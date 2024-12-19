Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Nothing kicks off Android 15 rollout, here are the eligible phones

Android Software updates Nothing
Nothing OS 3.0
After months of testing, Nothing finally announced that the stable version of Nothing OS 3.0, its take on Android 15, is finally ready for primetime. As expected, the new Nothing OS 3.0 brings new features and enhancements that further improve user experience, as well as more customizable and shareable interactions.

Along with Nothing OS 3.0, the company is launching a new native gallery app that promises a bucketload of innovative features, such as an advanced search and expanded editing tools like filters, markup and suggestions.

Although Nothing didn’t go deep into details about the update, it did share some information about what to expect. Besides all the new features that Android 15 typically brings, Nothing included the following additional enhancements:

  • Improved Quick Settings
  • Enhanced Pop-up view
  • Visual and Performance Enhancements
  • Updated Typography

Nothing OS 3.0 also offers new ways to interact with friends and family via Shared Widgets displayed on the newly designed, fully customizable lock screen. Keep in mind that Shared Widgets are only supported between Nothing devices. Also, only Photo Widgets (square) can be shared.

Nothing Phone (2a)

As part of the Nothing OS 3.0 update, the new enhanced productivity widgets such as the Countdown Widget allow users to stay on track, while the AI-powered Smart Drawer enables users to automatically categorize apps into folders. The Countdown Widget will be available on Google Play via the Nothing Widgets app later this month.

Now, the best part is that Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15 is now rolling out to Phone (2) and Phone (2a), staggered throughout the end of the year. If you don’t own either of the two phones, you’ll have to wait until next year.

Nothing announced that the Phone (2) and Phone (2a) will be followed by Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus and CMF Phone 1 at the beginning of 2025, so there’s really not a lot of waiting involved.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

