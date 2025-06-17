Nothing Phone (3) may debut with a "flagship" chip – just not the flagship-est one [UPDATED]

UPDATE from June 17, 2025

The 8s Gen 4 has a CPU with one Cortex-X4 (3.2GHz) core, three Cortex-A720 cores at 3GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores at 2.8GHz, and two Cortex-A720 cores at 2GHz. As you can see, this chip has no little cores, and it doesn't use Qualcomm's powerful Oryon CPU cores, so it may be slower than the Snapdragon 8 Elite.





The new processor also features an Adreno GPU with the new architecture that debuted on the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This new architecture uses two slices instead of three. It also features an NPU (Neural Processing Unit, mainly used for AI tasks) that should be 44% faster than the one in 8s Gen 3.

