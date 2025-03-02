Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Referential image of the Honor Magic 7 Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena
News continues to emerge from MWC 2025, with Honor making a significant move following the unveiling of their latest devices and the ambitious Honor Alpha Plan, aimed at establishing them as frontrunners in AI technology. Specifically, Honor has committed to providing seven years of Android operating system and security updates for its flagship Magic series, beginning in European Union markets.
This announcement, a key component of the Honor Alpha Plan, positions Honor as one of the few manufacturers currently offering such extensive software support. The company hopes that this commitment will set a new industry standard, encouraging other smartphone producers to follow suit, thereby enhancing security and access to cutting-edge features for users globally.
James Li, CEO of Honor, emphasized the consumer-focused nature of the Alpha Plan, stating that the decision to extend software support to seven years for the Magic series, including both standard and foldable models, reflects the company's dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations. The Honor Magic7 Pro will be the first device to benefit from this policy.
The Honor Alpha Plan has a strong emphasis on a consumer-centric approach to our future products. We aim to provide devices and services that meet consumer needs and beyond their expectation now and in the future. Therefore, HONOR has decided to offer seven years of Android OS and security updates to the HONOR Magic series. This includes our flagship bar phone and foldable phone. This commitment begins with the HONOR Magic7 Pro. We are delighted to make this available to our customers.
James Li, CEO of Honor, March 2nd, 2025
The Honor Alpha Plan itself outlines a three-phase strategy for Honor's transition from a smartphone-centric company to a leader in AI-driven device ecosystems. This initiative calls for industry collaboration to build an open, mutually beneficial ecosystem that leverages AI to empower individuals.
Extending the lifespan of devices through prolonged software support has implications beyond immediate user benefits. It also contributes to sustainability efforts by reducing electronic waste. Additionally, it ensures that users can continue to access the latest AI innovations and maintain a secure mobile experience over an extended period.
The initial rollout of this extended support will focus on Honor Magic 7 Pro users within the EU. However, Honor has indicated its intention to expand this policy to encompass future flagship models, including both traditional and foldable designs.
The Honor Magic 7 Pro will be the first of the company's to enjoy extended support in the EU. | Image credit — PhoneArena
This extended support cycle isn't a small move by Honor. Following in the footsteps of giants such as Google and Samsung in this respect, Honor is setting the tone for other manufacturers to do the same, signaling that this type of extended support is now the new standard. We will hopefully see more of this in the future, as this is beneficial for both the consumer and the environment.
