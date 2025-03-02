Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung

Referential image of the Honor Magic 7 Pro . | Image credit — PhoneArena

Honor has committed to providing seven years of Android operating system and security updates

This extended support cycle isn't a small move by Honor. Following in the footsteps of giants such as Google and Samsung in this respect, Honor is setting the tone for other manufacturers to do the same, signaling that this type of extended support is now the new standard. We will hopefully see more of this in the future, as this is beneficial for both the consumer and the environment.