 Vote now: Nothing Phone (1) - hot or not? - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Vote now: Nothing Phone (1) - hot or not?

Polls
Vote now: Nothing Phone (1) - hot or not?
It was all mystery and parakeets until Nothing finally showed us a glimpse of its Phone (1). It wasn’t even an official reveal event - just a couple of shots of the phone from the back, and then videos from a promo event in Switzerland (the land of banks and milk chocolate) started to appear.

Now, if you’ve followed Nothing during the past couple of months you’re well aware of the company’s first product - the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds. A solid pair of noise canceling earphones, for sure, but the most interesting part is the transparent design.

Nothing obviously wants to keep this trend with its first phone, as the back is completely transparent. Unfortunately, most of the components have been tucked under screwed plates, and even the ribbon cables and the wireless charging coil look clean and refined.


For me, this approach kind of defeats the purpose of having a transparent back on a gadget. Some of you might be familiar with the custom transparent backs Zack (JerryRigEverything) is doing, and they’re just great - showing components not meant to be shown.

On the other hand, the design of the Nothing Phone (1) remarkably resembles an iPhone (a mixture between an iPhone X and iPhone 12, I would say - the flat frame, the specific radius of the corners, camera arrangement). Whether or not that’s a bad thing, it’s yet to be decided (I guess Carl Pei is waiting for Apple lawyers to call at any moment).

Nothing Phone (1) - hot or not?

Vote View Result

What about you? Do you like the design? Do you think it’s derivative or surprisingly fresh? We’re yet to see the phone in its whole glory (the official event is scheduled for July 12th) but given the fact that phones look almost identical on the front, little could change in the appearance. So, is the Nothing Phone (1) hot or not?

More Polls:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera

Popular stories

Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless