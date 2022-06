Vote now: Nothing Phone (1) - hot or not?

Nothing Phone (1) - hot or not? Definitely hot! It's a bit derivative... Can't decide Nah... don't like it Other (in the comments) Definitely hot! 50% It's a bit derivative... 15.38% Can't decide 7.69% Nah... don't like it 26.92% Other (in the comments) 0%



What about you? Do you like the design? Do you think it’s derivative or surprisingly fresh? We’re yet to see the phone in its whole glory (the official event is scheduled for July 12th) but given the fact that phones look almost identical on the front, little could change in the appearance. So, is the Nothing Phone (1) hot or not?





For me, this approach kind of defeats the purpose of having a transparent back on a gadget. Some of you might be familiar with the custom transparent backs Zack ( JerryRigEverything ) is doing, and they’re just great - showing components not meant to be shown.On the other hand, the design of the Nothing Phone (1) remarkably resembles an iPhone (a mixture between an iPhone X and iPhone 12, I would say - the flat frame, the specific radius of the corners, camera arrangement). Whether or not that’s a bad thing, it’s yet to be decided (I guess Carl Pei is waiting for Apple lawyers to call at any moment).