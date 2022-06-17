Vote now: Nothing Phone (1) - hot or not?
It was all mystery and parakeets until Nothing finally showed us a glimpse of its Phone (1). It wasn’t even an official reveal event - just a couple of shots of the phone from the back, and then videos from a promo event in Switzerland (the land of banks and milk chocolate) started to appear.
Now, if you’ve followed Nothing during the past couple of months you’re well aware of the company’s first product - the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds. A solid pair of noise canceling earphones, for sure, but the most interesting part is the transparent design.
Nothing obviously wants to keep this trend with its first phone, as the back is completely transparent. Unfortunately, most of the components have been tucked under screwed plates, and even the ribbon cables and the wireless charging coil look clean and refined.
The Nothing Phone (1)
For me, this approach kind of defeats the purpose of having a transparent back on a gadget. Some of you might be familiar with the custom transparent backs Zack (JerryRigEverything) is doing, and they’re just great - showing components not meant to be shown.
On the other hand, the design of the Nothing Phone (1) remarkably resembles an iPhone (a mixture between an iPhone X and iPhone 12, I would say - the flat frame, the specific radius of the corners, camera arrangement). Whether or not that’s a bad thing, it’s yet to be decided (I guess Carl Pei is waiting for Apple lawyers to call at any moment).
What about you? Do you like the design? Do you think it’s derivative or surprisingly fresh? We’re yet to see the phone in its whole glory (the official event is scheduled for July 12th) but given the fact that phones look almost identical on the front, little could change in the appearance. So, is the Nothing Phone (1) hot or not?
