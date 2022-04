Vote now: iPhone 14 hole-punch design - hot or not?

iPhone 14 hole-punch design - hot or not? Definitely hot! It's better than the notch... I don't like it. Don't care, really... Other (in the comments) Definitely hot! 13.95% It's better than the notch... 44.19% I don't like it. 23.26% Don't care, really... 16.28% Other (in the comments) 2.33%



Anyway, do you like this proposed design for the new iPhone 14 or is it a tough "pill" to swallow? Or you prefer the traditional notch, maybe shrunk even further?





More Polls:

The iPhone 14 rumors are starting to pile up, as the official announcement draws closer. We might be months away from the said event but things are starting to heat up on the Apple front. From leaked metal molds to iPhone 14 schematics , rumors are buzzing like flies around a… let’s just say flies!One of the key design changes, though, appears to be the hole-punch for the selfie camera and all the sensors at the front. Now, the dreadful notch was a subject of many jokes (even Samsung rode that train) but what about this pill-shaped cutout?We’re not sure whether or not any of the iPhone 14 models would go for that specific solution, and of course, we already saw similar designs ( Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for example) but it’s interesting to see what you guys think about it.To be fair, the design that’s been tossed around involves a larger, pill-shaped cutout, next to a more conventional hole-punch, so it’s somewhat unique compared to other similar solutions. It feels like Apple has decided to shrink the notch around the sensors and the camera, and the display bled through.