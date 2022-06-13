The top of the Nothing Phone (1) appears alongside two curious parrots in a new teaser
The hype for Nothing's first smartphone is building, partly thanks to the Carl Pei-founded tech company itself working on it, and partly thanks to some leaks and rumors. The latest piece of hype-inducing content comes from Nothing's Twitter account, and it gives us a tiny little glimpse of the top of the phone, with two parrots chilling on it.
The text of the post itself doesn't reveal anything apart from stating "Curious? So are they". The photo accompanying the post is what we're talking about here. We can clearly see a small part of what we assume is the top of the Nothing Phone (1), where the two parrots have claimed territory (luckily, the phone is not a wire so these two fellows are not electrically charged right now).
Other tidbits about the phone have also recently surfaced on the internet. The company earlier claimed its first smartphone will have "no chin", meaning it should have very minimal (or no) bezel at the bottom. There's some leaked info the phone will support 45W fast charging, which is a great thing given its expected $500 or so price range.
Nothing Phone (1)'s silver-tinted frame showcased in a new teaser on Twitter
They may not be as curious, but we, for sure, are. Less than a month to go for the Nothing Phone (1)'s unveiling
Not much is seen about the phone though. We can see what seems like a piece of plastic, the top part of a camera lens, and a screw.
Zoomed in
It is expected the Nothing Phone (1) to come with a transparent back, and it will be quite interesting to see how the silver 100% recycled aluminum frame integrates with the rest of the phone's design. Another interesting thing is (at least I wonder about it) what does it have to do with birds (the announcement post also had a bird as a photo)... but, that's arguably not the most important aspect of an upcoming phone.
From earlier leaks and rumors, the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to feature a 6.55-inch OLED display rocking a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. The battery is rumored to be around 4,500mAh. The mid-range Snapdragon 778 chipset (seen in the Galaxy A73) is expected to power the device, which also means it will come with 5G support.
The Nothing Phone (1) will be unveiled during an event on Tuesday, July 12, the company recently announced.
