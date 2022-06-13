The top of the Nothing Phone (1) appears alongside two curious parrots in a new teaser

Nothing Phone (1)'s silver-tinted frame showcased in a new teaser on Twitter









Not much is seen about the phone though. We can see what seems like a piece of plastic, the top part of a camera lens, and a screw.







It is expected the Nothing Phone (1) to come with a transparent back, and it will be quite interesting to see how the silver 100% recycled aluminum frame integrates with the rest of the phone's design. Another interesting thing is (at least I wonder about it) what does it have to do with birds ( the announcement post also had a bird as a photo )... but, that's arguably not the most important aspect of an upcoming phone.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be unveiled during an event on Tuesday, July 12, the company recently announced.



