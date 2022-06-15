Nothing finally gives us a full-body image of the Nothing Phone (1)
12
Earlier this month Nothing — OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company — revealed when it will officially announce its first-ever attempt at creating a smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1).
Reminiscent of how OnePlus does its pre-hype for upcoming devices, and just as it did with its first released product, Nothing has been giving everyone little nuggets of teasers here and there in the past few days. The last sneak-peek we got was two little cute parrots sitting on top of the Nothing Phone (1), which was only barely visible.
Before we get into the nitty-gritty, though, let us just appreciate for a moment the nostalgic feeling this design gives off — it almost feels classic somehow. Of course, as promised, the back is fully transparent, and you can see what’s underneath it, however, all of the phone’s parts are neatly hidden behind textured panels. This unique and arguably beautiful back makes The Nothing Phone (1) look like the perfect work phone for stormtroopers on a Star Destroyer.
We also get to see the dual-camera system that it will come with, which fits nicely with the phone’s expected price of $500. Now, yes, there are phones in this price range that come with more than two cameras, but most of the time, either the whole system, or at least one of the snappers is rather lackluster. Hopefully, Nothing has placed some quality camera sensors and lenses here.
The Nothing Phone (1) will be announced on July 12, 2022, meaning we only have a month left until we see what Nothing has achieved with its first try at a smartphone. It is always exciting when a new player joins the mobile game, so we can’t wait to test this newcomer out and see what it’s about.
Reminiscent of how OnePlus does its pre-hype for upcoming devices, and just as it did with its first released product, Nothing has been giving everyone little nuggets of teasers here and there in the past few days. The last sneak-peek we got was two little cute parrots sitting on top of the Nothing Phone (1), which was only barely visible.
Now Nothing has decided to drop a bigger bomb of eye candy for everyone excited to see its first phone, revealing the whole back panel of the Nothing Phone (1) in all its glory. Take a look for yourself.
The Nothing Phone (1) in all its transparent (but not so revealing) glory.
Before we get into the nitty-gritty, though, let us just appreciate for a moment the nostalgic feeling this design gives off — it almost feels classic somehow. Of course, as promised, the back is fully transparent, and you can see what’s underneath it, however, all of the phone’s parts are neatly hidden behind textured panels. This unique and arguably beautiful back makes The Nothing Phone (1) look like the perfect work phone for stormtroopers on a Star Destroyer.
Star Wars nostalgia aside, though, this image confirms that the Nothing Phone (1) will come with wireless charging, given that there is a wireless charging coil slapped right in the middle. We also see the light strips that the company teased back in March.
We also get to see the dual-camera system that it will come with, which fits nicely with the phone’s expected price of $500. Now, yes, there are phones in this price range that come with more than two cameras, but most of the time, either the whole system, or at least one of the snappers is rather lackluster. Hopefully, Nothing has placed some quality camera sensors and lenses here.
The Nothing Phone (1) will be announced on July 12, 2022, meaning we only have a month left until we see what Nothing has achieved with its first try at a smartphone. It is always exciting when a new player joins the mobile game, so we can’t wait to test this newcomer out and see what it’s about.
Things that are NOT allowed: