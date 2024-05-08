It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
Apple may have announced its all-new ultra-powerful iPad Pro M4 2024 and iPad Air M2 2024 tablets, but they are not exactly on the budget side. These awesome slates come with such hefty price tags that can make your bank account weep heavy tears.
But don't fret if you are an Apple user on a budget in the market for a new amazing iPad; Amazon is still selling Apple's speedy iPad Mini 2021 at a sweet $99 discount. Furthermore, both the 64GB and 256GB storage options are discounted by that much, allowing you to score decent savings regardless of which variant you go for.
You should hurry up, though, as the offer has been available for a few weeks now, and you never know when it'll expire. And while it's not on the level of previous discounts, like the $120 markdown the 256GB model received in February, the current price cut is still worth taking advantage of.
We completely understand that the iPad Mini 2021 is a far cry from Apple's latest and greatest tablets, but this mini fella still has a lot to offer. Rocking an Apple A15 Bionic chip, the same SoC that powers the iPhone 13, the iPad Mini 2021 still offers good performance. In addition, its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display delivers a good watching experience. Moreover, this bad boy may be small, but it still offers an all-day battery life and sports a 20W charger inside the box.
So, yeah! The iPad Mini 2021 is aging with dignity, and it's an awesome choice for an Apple user wanting a tablet that's easy to carry around and doesn't break the bank. Therefore, act fast and take advantage of this deal now while you still can!
