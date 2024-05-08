It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads

Apple iPad Mini (6th-gen) Starlight, 64GB, Wi-Fi: Now $99 OFF!

Snag the iPad Mini (6th-gen) in Starlight color and with 64GB of storage on Amazon and save $99. The tablet boasts an Apple A15 Bionic chip, giving it good performance. In addition, it sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen, making it prefect for watching TV series. The tablet is a real bang for your buck, so be sure to save on one while you can!