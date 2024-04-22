Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon

The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
Sometimes, you don't need a big 12-inch, super-duper tablet. Sometimes, you just need a small 8.3-inch slate that's easy to carry around and packs good enough performance. Well, if you are in the market for the latter, you'll be happy to learn that the best compact slate out there, Apple's iPad Mini (6th Generation), is on sale on Amazon.

The retailer is offering the WiFi version of the slate in Starlight color for $99 off its price. Both the 64GB and 256GB variants of the tablet are discounted by that much, so if you think that 64GB may not be enough to house all of your photos, feel free to opt for the one with the most storage space.

Apple iPad Mini (6th-gen) Starlight, 64GB, Wi-Fi: Save $99!

Get the Starlight-colored iPad Mini (6th-gen) with 64GB of storage on Amazon and save $99 in the process. The tablet comes with an Apple A15 Bionic chip, giving it great performance. Additionally, it sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it great for watching TV series on the go. The slate is a true bargain, so get one for less while you can!
$99 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th-gen) Starlight, 256GB, Wi-Fi: Save: $99!

If you need more space, feel free to get the Starlight-colored Wi-Fi iPad Mini (6th-gen) with 256GB of storage for $99 off its price on Amazon.
$99 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


This offer is not as enticing as the one we told you about in February when the 256GB model of this speedy tablet was discounted by $120 on Amazon. We've even seen the 256GB pink-colored option available at $170 off its price. Nevertheless, $99 off is still a good deal, and the iPad Mini (6th Generation) is still worth it, despite being released in 2021.

Powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chip, which is the same silicon found in the iPhone 13, the iPad Mini (6th Generation) delivers good performance. Furthermore, its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display makes it perfect for watching your favorite Apple TV+ series. The tablet also has enough power to last the whole day without top-ups and comes with a 20W charger inside the box.

Overall, the iPad Mini (6th Generation) delivers quite a lot for its mini dimensions and is one of the best budget tablets money can buy, so don't waste time and get one through this deal before it expires!
