Nokia's first phone to support face unlock is getting updated to Android 11

Not many probably still remember that the Nokia 3.2
was one of the first smartphones (along with Nokia 9
and Nokia 4.2
) launched by HMD Global that included support for face unlock, the facial recognition feature that has become standard these days.
If you haven't guessed yet, Nokia 3
.2 is an affordable smartphone, which originally launched with Android 9.0 Pie onboard. Meanwhile, HMD Global updated it to Android 10, which we thought would be the last major software update for the device.
Thankfully, the Finnish company didn't stop there and announced
that Nokia 3.2
is now getting an Android 11 update. As always, the update is rolled out in waves and the first wave includes a long list of countries: Albania, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macau, Macedonia, Malaysia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nepal, Norway, Philippines, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Ukraine, and Vietnam.
However, only 10% of the countries above will receive the update today, while 50% by March 26. All these markets mentioned should get the Nokia 3.2 Android 11 update by March 28. If you're not living in one of the countries above, you'll have to wait for wave two.