







That's quite an intricate accumulation of numbers, letters, and points, but just in case things didn't feel confusing enough already, it's now time to meet the Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava, and C2 Tennen.













We're talking a 5.45-inch display with HD+ resolution and almost unbelievably thick bezels, a dual rear-facing camera setup combining 8 and 2MP sensors, a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2 gigs of RAM, "up to" 32 gigs of internal storage space, and a 3,000mAh battery that sounds small but purportedly delivers two days of juice on a single charge. Perhaps the most impressive thing is that the C2 Tava runs Android 10 out the box, and the same actually goes for the even cheaper Nokia C2 Tennen.









Priced at $69.99, this is scheduled to go on sale a few weeks down the line at "select National retail stores", but curiously enough, its specs appear to be identical to those of the $109.99 Nokia C2 Tava. So, yeah, you might not want to rush and buy the latter model just yet.









That's especially true if you have an extra 60 bucks to spend, in which case you should know the $169.99 Nokia C5 Endi is coming to Cricket on June 5 with a huge 6.5-inch display in tow, as well as a small waterdrop-style notch, a significantly faster octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset under the hood, 3 gigs of memory, 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, a 13 + 2 + 5MP triple rear shooter system, and a 4,000mAh battery promising the same winning 2-day endurance.

HMD Global's Nokia-branded smartphone portfolio started off nice and simple back in 2017, but like most things in the mobile industry these days, the Android product lineup got increasingly convoluted and confusing as time went by.