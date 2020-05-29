Nokia Android Cricket

Nokia unveils a confusing new trio of low-cost smartphones for the US

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 29, 2020, 3:13 AM
HMD Global's Nokia-branded smartphone portfolio started off nice and simple back in 2017, but like most things in the mobile industry these days, the Android product lineup got increasingly convoluted and confusing as time went by. 

In the US alone, which isn't exactly the brand's strongest market, the smartphone family currently includes a grand total of 18 members, ranging from the Nokia 1.3, 2 V, 2.2, 2.3, 3.1, 3.1 A, 3.1 C, and 3.1 Plus to the Nokia 7.1, 7.2, and 9 PureView

That's quite an intricate accumulation of numbers, letters, and points, but just in case things didn't feel confusing enough already, it's now time to meet the Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava, and C2 Tennen.


These are the brand's first C-series smartphones to be officially released stateside, joining last year's ultra-affordable Nokia 3.1 C and 3.1 Plus on Cricket Wireless. AT&T's prepaid subsidiary already has the Nokia C2 Tava up for grabs at a very reasonable price of $109.99, although the specs and features are pretty much exactly as modest as you'd expect.

We're talking a 5.45-inch display with HD+ resolution and almost unbelievably thick bezels, a dual rear-facing camera setup combining 8 and 2MP sensors, a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2 gigs of RAM, "up to" 32 gigs of internal storage space, and a 3,000mAh battery that sounds small but purportedly delivers two days of juice on a single charge. Perhaps the most impressive thing is that the C2 Tava runs Android 10 out the box, and the same actually goes for the even cheaper Nokia C2 Tennen.


Priced at $69.99, this is scheduled to go on sale a few weeks down the line at "select National retail stores", but curiously enough, its specs appear to be identical to those of the $109.99 Nokia C2 Tava. So, yeah, you might not want to rush and buy the latter model just yet.

 

That's especially true if you have an extra 60 bucks to spend, in which case you should know the $169.99 Nokia C5 Endi is coming to Cricket on June 5 with a huge 6.5-inch display in tow, as well as a small waterdrop-style notch, a significantly faster octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset under the hood, 3 gigs of memory, 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, a 13 + 2 + 5MP triple rear shooter system, and a 4,000mAh battery promising the same winning 2-day endurance.

