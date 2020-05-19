HMD Global poaches key OnePlus employee to help boost Nokia sales

HMD Global has a new Head of Product Marketing

The former European Head of Marketing at OnePlus, Adam Ferguson, has announced today that he is leaving the original 'Flagship Killer' creator for the Home of Nokia Phones – HMD Global – as the new Head of Product Marketing.







Before joining OnePlus two years ago, Ferguson was employed by both Unilever and Nestle. He also worked at British carrier EE from 2015 to 2018 as the Head of Marketing for Tablets and Mobile Wi-Fi.



The appointment of Ferguson follows a separate strategic hire by HMD Global last month. Stephen Taylor, who Ferguson will report directly to, took over as the Chief Marketing Officer after having previously held the same title at Samsung Europe.





Nokia smartphone sales have been dropping rapidly in recent months and, although HMD Global blames this on strategic business decisions, the company has now hired (via) somebody to help turn things around.