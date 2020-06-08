HMD Global working on cheaper 5G Nokia smartphone with MediaTek chipset
A MediaTek Dimensity 800 series chipset
In addition to the product mentioned above, sources claim HMD Global is in the process of testing a lower-cost 5G smartphone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 series chipset rather than the typically Qualcomm Snapdragon equivalent.
Another 5G device being worked on is reportedly the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView. It could boast a Penta-camera system, an all-screen display with an in-screen camera, the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, and support for 120Hz refresh rate technology.
Both the Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G are set to arrive in late Q3 or early Q4 but NokiaPowerUser believes the mystery lower-cost smartphone might not launch until the beginning of next year.