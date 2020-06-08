Nokia Android 5G

HMD Global working on cheaper 5G Nokia smartphone with MediaTek chipset

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jun 08, 2020, 6:22 AM
HMD Global is currently gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone – the Nokia 8.3 5G – in several international markets. But new information received by NokiaPowerUser suggests that isn’t the only 5G smartphone in the pipeline.

A MediaTek Dimensity 800 series chipset


In addition to the product mentioned above, sources claim HMD Global is in the process of testing a lower-cost 5G smartphone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 series chipset rather than the typically Qualcomm Snapdragon equivalent.

Nothing else is known about the upcoming smartphone at this stage but it will likely be positioned below the rumored Nokia 7.3 5G. The latter should feature a Snapdragon 700 series chipset and a quad-camera system when it debuts later this year.

Another 5G device being worked on is reportedly the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView. It could boast a Penta-camera system, an all-screen display with an in-screen camera, the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, and support for 120Hz refresh rate technology.

Both the Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G are set to arrive in late Q3 or early Q4 but NokiaPowerUser believes the mystery lower-cost smartphone might not launch until the beginning of next year.

