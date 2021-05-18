Big-battery Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30 on the way with dual-camera setups
The Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30 will join the Nokia C10 & C20
Trusted tipster Nokibar has shared sketches (via NokiaPowerUser) of the unreleased Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30. The two devices closely resemble the existing Nokia C10 and C20 models, but there are some noteworthy differences.
The larger Nokia C30 also adds a fingerprint scanner on the back. The smaller Nokia C20 Plus doesn’t seem to include one, although that’s not very surprising considering HMD Global skipped it on the vanilla Nokia C20 model too.
A 5,000mAh battery is expected inside the Nokia C20 Plus, while the Nokia C30 is going to take things even further with a huge 6,000mAh cell. For comparison, both the Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 use small 3,000mAh batteries.
There’s no other info about these devices, so we’ll have to wait a bit more to see how much they’ll cost and what sort of specs are planned. But judging by the big batteries, there’s a good chance these could make our Phones with Best Battery Life list.