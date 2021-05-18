Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Nokia Android

Big-battery Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30 on the way with dual-camera setups

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 18, 2021, 9:10 AM
Big-battery Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30 on the way with dual-camera setups
The affordable Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 were announced last month and are expected to hit shelves in the coming weeks. Now, a new leak suggests they’ll soon be accompanied by another pair of budget phones.

The Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30 will join the Nokia C10 & C20


Trusted tipster Nokibar has shared sketches (via NokiaPowerUser) of the unreleased Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30. The two devices closely resemble the existing Nokia C10 and C20 models, but there are some noteworthy differences.

The circular camera bump, for example, now houses two cameras rather than a single sensor. One of them should act as the main camera, while the second is likely some form of macro shooter.

The larger Nokia C30 also adds a fingerprint scanner on the back. The smaller Nokia C20 Plus doesn’t seem to include one, although that’s not very surprising considering HMD Global skipped it on the vanilla Nokia C20 model too.

Another notable difference between these upcoming models and the two devices announced last month can be found in the battery department.

A 5,000mAh battery is expected inside the Nokia C20 Plus, while the Nokia C30 is going to take things even further with a huge 6,000mAh cell. For comparison, both the Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 use small 3,000mAh batteries.

There’s no other info about these devices, so we’ll have to wait a bit more to see how much they’ll cost and what sort of specs are planned. But judging by the big batteries, there’s a good chance these could make our Phones with Best Battery Life list.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Samsung tablets to buy right now (2021)
by PhoneArena Team,  8
Best Samsung tablets to buy right now (2021)
The newest BlackBerry clone is an affordable pocket-sized Titan with a clicky QWERTY keyboard
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The newest BlackBerry clone is an affordable pocket-sized Titan with a clicky QWERTY keyboard
Best car chargers (Updated 2021)
by Victor Hristov,  0
Best car chargers (Updated 2021)
Panasonic is back with yet another rugged Android tablet
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Panasonic is back with yet another rugged Android tablet
The best new Apple Music feature is not supported by the AirPods or HomePod families
by Adrian Diaconescu,  13
The best new Apple Music feature is not supported by the AirPods or HomePod families
Vivo's gimbal-equipped X60 Pro 5G is coming to the UK & Europe in June
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Vivo's gimbal-equipped X60 Pro 5G is coming to the UK & Europe in June

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence
Popular stories
Sharp's latest flagship one-ups rivals with the biggest camera sensor and a 240Hz screen
Popular stories
The stories behind smartphone brand names: Apple, Samsung, Google, Nokia, Xiaomi, and more
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless