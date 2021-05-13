HMD brings the classic Nokia 2720 Flip feature phone to the US

Two years after Nokia 2720 Flip
made its debut on the market, HMD Global has decided to bring the feature phone to the United States. The good news is US customers are getting an improved version of the classic clamshell handset, which is capable of 4G connectivity and Google Assistant
support.
There's also a catch: the phone will be released in the US as Nokia 2720 V Flip and will be available for purchase at Verizon
. Customers who want to pick this one up will be able to do so starting May 20 for just $80 outright.
Thanks to its clamshell form factor, Nokia 2720 V Flip lets users answer calls by simply flipping the phone open, respectively close it to end them. Specs-wise, the phone won't impress anyone, but for a classic feature phone, this is more than decent.
Nokia 2720 V Flip sports an external 1.3
-inch display and a 2.8-inch main screen with the option to display text in large format. Another important feature that will make seniors happy is that Nokia 2720 V Flip has a tactile keypad with big buttons.
As mentioned earlier, Nokia 2720 V Flip comes with Google Assistant, which will allow users to call, message, or search the internet with just their voice. Also, 4G LTE support is included too, along with the Wi-Fi hotspot feature and the option to download apps from the KaiStore.
Last but not least, the phone's battery promises no less than 26 days of standby time, but that's not at all unusual for a feature phone.
