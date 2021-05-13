Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Verizon Nokia Official

HMD brings the classic Nokia 2720 Flip feature phone to the US

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 13, 2021, 8:45 AM
HMD brings the classic Nokia 2720 Flip feature phone to the US
Two years after Nokia 2720 Flip made its debut on the market, HMD Global has decided to bring the feature phone to the United States. The good news is US customers are getting an improved version of the classic clamshell handset, which is capable of 4G connectivity and Google Assistant support.

There's also a catch: the phone will be released in the US as Nokia 2720 V Flip and will be available for purchase at Verizon. Customers who want to pick this one up will be able to do so starting May 20 for just $80 outright.

Thanks to its clamshell form factor, Nokia 2720 V Flip lets users answer calls by simply flipping the phone open, respectively close it to end them. Specs-wise, the phone won't impress anyone, but for a classic feature phone, this is more than decent.

Nokia 2720 V Flip sports an external 1.3-inch display and a 2.8-inch main screen with the option to display text in large format. Another important feature that will make seniors happy is that Nokia 2720 V Flip has a tactile keypad with big buttons.

As mentioned earlier, Nokia 2720 V Flip comes with Google Assistant, which will allow users to call, message, or search the internet with just their voice. Also, 4G LTE support is included too, along with the Wi-Fi hotspot feature and the option to download apps from the KaiStore.

Last but not least, the phone's battery promises no less than 26 days of standby time, but that's not at all unusual for a feature phone.

Related phones

2720 Flip
Nokia 2720 Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

4.0
$190 Amazon
  • Battery 1500 mAh
  • Display 2.8 inches 320 x 240 pixels
  • Camera 2 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform 0.5GB RAM
  • Storage 4GB, microSDHC

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

User tracks package with AirTag all across the UK
by Victor Hristov,  0
User tracks package with AirTag all across the UK
Apple AirTags are a potential privacy nightmare
by Victor Hristov,  1
Apple AirTags are a potential privacy nightmare
Apple AirTags deals: where you can buy AirTags right now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple AirTags deals: where you can buy AirTags right now
Older edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet goes on an incredible fire sale in 'like-new' condition
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Older edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet goes on an incredible fire sale in 'like-new' condition
How to change Apple AirTag battery
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
How to change Apple AirTag battery
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 now receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.1 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 now receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.1 update

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple AirTags review: the good, the bad, and the tiny
Popular stories
PSA: your phone is not waterproof and won't be water resistant forever
Popular stories
Check out these renders of Huawei's first 2021 5G flagship phone line
Popular stories
Asus Zenfone 8 review: Just the right size

Popular stories

Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless