Will the Galaxy S21 (S30) mark the return of an important feature on flagship phones?





Galaxy S21 (S30) may come with an audio port



According to a tipster, we can see this happen as early as next year. If Samsung is indeed planning to do this, next year's According to a tipster, we can see this happen as early as next year. If Samsung is indeed planning to do this, next year's Galaxy S21 (S30) may boast an audio port. In recent times, Samsung has witnessed its flagship sales plummet, and although initial reports imply that the recently launched Galaxy Note 20 is doing well, the company is supposedly cautious about placing component orders.





Headphone Jack



Samsung -considering- bringing it back, as a risky experiment "to see what happens"

for at least 1 year

ETA: 2021+

some points debated:



S = the media will go wild, free publicity

Note = ↑↑ + good lineup for experiments, but less revenue



im hearing — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) August 5, 2020





The leaker says the reintroduction of the headphone jack will be more of a marketing stunt to generate hype for the next S series flagship. With the The leaker says the reintroduction of the headphone jack will be more of a marketing stunt to generate hype for the next S series flagship. With the Xperia 1 II , Sony also brought back the headphone jack, which is missing on its 2018 and 2019 flagships. The company now thinks the port is indispensable for media consumption.



Google is another company that could bring the headset jack with the Google is another company that could bring the headset jack with the Pixel 5



Analysts believe that the new buds can help the South Korean giant increase its market share from 6.9 percent to 10 percent. They undercut the AirPods Pro on price and also offer longer battery life.



If the audio port makes a comeback, it can surely interfere with the demand for the company's earbuds, and thus, it's best to take this report with a pinch of salt for now.



