Here we go again! Motorola's next Razr (2025) just appeared in new images

Razr Plus

You can see the Razr (2025) in the first three images and the premium Razr Plus (2025) in the next three.





Razr Plus

Razr Plus

With both models now approved by China's TENAA, it looks like the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra could be gearing up for a launch in China soon. Motorola has a track record of debuting its Razr foldables there before rolling them out globally, so we can probably expect the same strategy this time around.The high-end Razr 60 Ultra or the(2025) could finally deliver a true flagship experience. It is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite , which would give it a performance advantage over the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , at least on paper, since Samsung 's clamshell might run on the Exynos 2500 . Plus, Motorola has historically priced its Razr series lower than Samsung's foldables, which could be another win.Beyond raw power, the(2025) is rumored to come with up to 12GB of RAM and launch with Android 15 out of the box, bringing some fresh AI-driven features. Battery life could also see a boost with a larger 4,200 mAh battery and 68W fast charging – a solid upgrade from last year's 4,000 mAh cell with 45W charging. If these leaks hold up, once again Motorola might have a serious competitor in the foldable space.