Here we go again! Motorola's next Razr (2025) just appeared in new images
Up Next:
Motorola is gearing up to expand its Razr lineup with two new foldables and we are getting yet another look at them. The upcoming Razr (2025) and Razr Plus (2025) – known as the Razr 60 and 60 Ultra outside the US – have already leaked before, but now they have popped up again, this time in China's TENAA certification database.
As for the high-end Razr Plus (2025), we have already seen it in red, green (check out the cover image) and pink, plus a version with a wooden finish. And there will likely be more colors at launch. Midnight Blue is also rumored to be in the mix and based on what we are seeing here, that might just be the one featured in these images.
The high-end Razr 60 Ultra or the Razr Plus (2025) could finally deliver a true flagship experience. It is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which would give it a performance advantage over the Galaxy Z Flip 7, at least on paper, since Samsung's clamshell might run on the Exynos 2500. Plus, Motorola has historically priced its Razr series lower than Samsung's foldables, which could be another win.
Beyond raw power, the Razr Plus (2025) is rumored to come with up to 12GB of RAM and launch with Android 15 out of the box, bringing some fresh AI-driven features. Battery life could also see a boost with a larger 4,200 mAh battery and 68W fast charging – a solid upgrade from last year's 4,000 mAh cell with 45W charging. If these leaks hold up, once again Motorola might have a serious competitor in the foldable space.
As expected, these new models are going to look pretty much like the current ones, keeping that sleek design that has won over many fans. You can expect multiple color choices, too. The regular Razr (2025) is set to come in Spring Bud (the color shown in the images), Lightest Sky and Gibraltar Sea. Of course, these color names might change, but that is what we've got for now.
As for the high-end Razr Plus (2025), we have already seen it in red, green (check out the cover image) and pink, plus a version with a wooden finish. And there will likely be more colors at launch. Midnight Blue is also rumored to be in the mix and based on what we are seeing here, that might just be the one featured in these images.
You can see the Razr (2025) in the first three images and the premium Razr Plus (2025) in the next three.
With both models now approved by China's TENAA, it looks like the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra could be gearing up for a launch in China soon. Motorola has a track record of debuting its Razr foldables there before rolling them out globally, so we can probably expect the same strategy this time around.
The high-end Razr 60 Ultra or the Razr Plus (2025) could finally deliver a true flagship experience. It is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which would give it a performance advantage over the Galaxy Z Flip 7, at least on paper, since Samsung's clamshell might run on the Exynos 2500. Plus, Motorola has historically priced its Razr series lower than Samsung's foldables, which could be another win.
Beyond raw power, the Razr Plus (2025) is rumored to come with up to 12GB of RAM and launch with Android 15 out of the box, bringing some fresh AI-driven features. Battery life could also see a boost with a larger 4,200 mAh battery and 68W fast charging – a solid upgrade from last year's 4,000 mAh cell with 45W charging. If these leaks hold up, once again Motorola might have a serious competitor in the foldable space.
Things that are NOT allowed: