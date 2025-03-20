Massive Razr 60 leak reveals the key upgrades (and downgrades) of Moto's next affordable foldable





Say hello to Motorola's next big affordable clamshell!





6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display with HDR10+ technology;

IP48 water and dust protection;

MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor;

Up to 12GB RAM;

Up to 512GB internal storage space;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with OIS and Ultra Pixel support;

32MP single front-facing camera;

4,500mAh battery;

30W TurboPower charging capabilities;

Moto AI support;

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor;

Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Lightest Sky, and Spring Bud color options.



As usual, every little detail contained in the above list needs to be treated with caution until the smartphone manufacturer comes out and confirms everything, especially with this otherwise very credible-looking leak coming from a largely unverified source.





Basically, nothing is certain until it's certain, so while it is a little disappointing (not to mention weird) to hear that Motorola could reduce the Razr 50's primary 6.9-inch screen size to "just" 6.7 inches on the Razr 60, it's important to keep in mind that this new number is not etched in stone yet.









For the most part, the non-Ultra Motorola Razr 60 (aka Razr 2025) looks quite similar to its predecessor, at least at first glance. But those fancy-sounding (and fancy-looking) colorways are new, and interestingly, the Razr 50 's rather modest IPX8 water resistance rating is apparently set to go up to a slightly more impressive IP48 certification this year.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 That would bring the Razr 60 in line with Samsung'sin terms of dust resistance, making it just a bit tougher. More importantly, Motorola's next-gen affordable foldable is (somehow) expected to go up from the Razr 50's 4,200mAh battery capacity to 4,500mAh despite sporting a smaller main display.





The Z Flip 6 , in case you're wondering, merely packs a 4,000mAh cell while rocking 6.7 inches of foldable screen real estate, so if this rumor is correct, I'm very excited about what the Razr 60 will be able to deliver in terms of real-world endurance times between (30-watt) charges.

Some (big) questions are still unanswered





How much will the Motorola Razr 60 cost (in the US and other major global markets)? When should you expect it to be formally unveiled and commercially released? Could it shrink its predecessor's secondary screen in addition to the primary display? Will the Razr 60 retain the Razr 50's 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle snapper on the back and 15W wireless charging functionality?



These are all important questions without definitive answers at the moment, but I'd personally wager on that aforementioned $699.99 list price of the Razr 50 going unchanged for the Razr 60 in a 256GB storage variant with 8GB RAM also on deck.









The cover screen, meanwhile, is unlikely to go down from 3.6 inches, and I don't think you should expect any changes (positive or negative) on the camera capabilities and charging speeds fronts either.





Z Flip 6 (and, soon enough, the The Motorola Razr 60 will unsurprisingly swap the Razr 50's MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset for a newer and slightly faster 7400X model, thus looking to give the(and, soon enough, the Z Flip 7 ) a run for their money with its excellent balance between affordability and power rather than raw speed.