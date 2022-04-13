 Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals - PhoneArena

Deals

Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals
Despite the early reported success of the Galaxy S22 family around the world, it's been legitimately raining good deals on Samsung's latest ultra-high-end handset trio at multiple major US retailers over the past couple of weeks, with Costco adding to the downpour today a cool $200 discount with not too many strings attached.

That means you can get a 6.1-inch "vanilla" S22 5G model for as little as $599.99 "after instant savings" in a brick and mortar "warehouse" only by May 8... as long as you don't have a problem activating said device on a postpaid T-Mobile plan.

That definitely qualifies as a "string" attached to this hot new deal, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you don't need to open a new line of wireless service to claim the essentially unmatched and hard-to-resist $200 markdown.

Check out the deal here (reference only)



What's even better is that if you do want to add a new T-Mobile line, Costco will throw in a $300 "shop card" for free (via online redemption). Assuming you'll use that at some point to purchase something else from the warehouse club chain, the regular $799.99 price of a 5G-enabled Galaxy S22 with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, and a 3,700mAh battery in tow will effectively drop to $299.99.

The same exact $200 "instant savings" and optional $300 Costco shop cards with new lines of Magenta service are currently available for buyers of the jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra, as well as the slightly older Galaxy S21 FE and Z Flip 3.

Compared to T-Mobile's own frequent Samsung promotions, these special offers require no device trade-in and you also don't have to port in an existing phone number from a different carrier. In short, this might be the wet dream of a speed-addicted bargain hunter in love with the world's most successful smartphone vendor. Just keep in mind you will need to be a Costco member to join the discount party anytime during the next four weeks.

