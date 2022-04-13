Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals





That means you can get a 6.1-inch "vanilla" S22 5G model for as little as $599.99 "after instant savings" in a brick and mortar "warehouse" only by May 8... as long as you don't have a problem activating said device on a postpaid T-Mobile plan.





That definitely qualifies as a "string" attached to this hot new deal, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you don't need to open a new line of wireless service to claim the essentially unmatched and hard-to-resist $200 markdown.













want to add a new T-Mobile line, Costco will throw in a $300 "shop card" for free (via online redemption). Assuming you'll use that at some point to purchase something else from the warehouse club chain, the regular $799.99 price of a 5G-enabled What's even better is that if you doto add a new T-Mobile line, Costco will throw in a $300 "shop card" for free (via online redemption). Assuming you'll use that at some point to purchase something else from the warehouse club chain, the regular $799.99 price of a 5G-enabled Galaxy S22 with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, and a 3,700mAh battery in tow will effectively drop to $299.99.





The same exact $200 "instant savings" and optional $300 Costco shop cards with new lines of Magenta service are currently available for buyers of the jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra , as well as the slightly older Galaxy S21 FE and Z Flip 3.





Compared to T-Mobile's own frequent Samsung promotions, these special offers require no device trade-in and you also don't have to port in an existing phone number from a different carrier. In short, this might be the wet dream of a speed-addicted bargain hunter in love with the world's most successful smartphone vendor. Just keep in mind you will need to be a Costco member to join the discount party anytime during the next four weeks.





