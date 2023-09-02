Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Rumored new Pixel Buds Pro colors will match two of the Pixel 8 Pro's possible color options

For those members of the Pixel ecosystem who must match the color of their phone with the color of their Pixel Buds Pro true wireless Bluetooth earbuds, a rumor from X tipster "@passionategeekz" might deliver some good news. The tipster's post happens to dovetail with a 9to5Google source and says that the Pixel Buds Pro will get two new color options, Porcelain, and Sky Blue. These happen to be two of the four colors rumored for the Pixel 8 Pro. Porcelain is a white color while Sky Blue is a light blue color.

The new colors for the Pixel Buds Pro are expected to be unveiled on October 4th alongside the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Buds Pro are currently offered for $199.99 or 12 monthly payments of $16.67 each. Currently available colors include Charcoal, Fog, Lemongrass, and Coral. The rumored colors for the Pixel 8 Pro include Jade, Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky Blue, two of which can be matched by the Pixel Buds Pro if the tipster and 9to5Google's source are both correct.

The Pixel Buds Pro features Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal which maximizes the amount of outside noise being blocked. As much as 31 hours of listening time is available between charges. Transparency mode allows you to hear what is going on around you which is a great feature to have if you usually walk around the crowded streets of a big city. With Transparency mode enabled, you will be able to hear a car horn or an ambulance or police car siren warning you that a vehicle is heading your way when you're trying to cross the street.

As we noted, the event to introduce the new devices is expected to take place on October 4th and it will happen in New York City. If the 2022 timeline is followed in 2023, the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel Watch 2, and the Pixel Buds Pro in their new colors could all be available for pre-order on the same date as the event (October 4th) and be released together on October 11th.

