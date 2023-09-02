Rumored new Pixel Buds Pro colors will match two of the Pixel 8 Pro's possible color options

For those members of the Pixel ecosystem who must match the color of their phone with the color of their Pixel Buds Pro true wireless Bluetooth earbuds, a rumor from X tipster "@passionategeekz " might deliver some good news. The tipster's post happens to dovetail with a 9to5Google source and says that the Pixel Buds Pro will get two new color options, Porcelain, and Sky Blue. These happen to be two of the four colors rumored for the Pixel 8 Pro . Porcelain is a white color while Sky Blue is a light blue color.













The Pixel Buds Pro features Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal which maximizes the amount of outside noise being blocked. As much as 31 hours of listening time is available between charges. Transparency mode allows you to hear what is going on around you which is a great feature to have if you usually walk around the crowded streets of a big city. With Transparency mode enabled, you will be able to hear a car horn or an ambulance or police car siren warning you that a vehicle is heading your way when you're trying to cross the street.





