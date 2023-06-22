Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro color options leaked by Google insider

Decisions, decisions. As I torture myself daily trying to decide whether to make a return journey to the land of walled gardens or stay on Team Pixel, information is slowly leaking out about the upcoming Pixel 8 line. We've already passed along a leak from a Google insider who revealed specs for the 6.17-inch Pixel 8 display and the 6.70-inch Pixel 8 Pro screen . The Pixel 8 Pro will carry a flat display, unlike the curved glass on the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro.





We've also passed along rumors related to the Pixel 8 line's camera array . The Samsung 50MP ISOCELL GN1 sensors on the Pixel 7 series will reportedly be replaced by the 50MP ISOCELL GN2 on both new models. The new image sensors allow in 35% more light for improved photography in low-light environments. Faster shutter speeds will result in less blur.





Today, thanks to Android Authority , we have our first rumor related to what color options we might find on the 2023 Pixel flagship models. According to a Google insider, the color options for the Pixel 8 will include Haze, Jade, Licorice, and Peony. Haze could be a green hue while Jade could be a color combining blue and green. Licorice will probably be a black shade while Peony, a flowering plant, might be a pinkish color.









The Google insider says that the four color options for the Pixel 8 Pro will be Jade, Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky. The first two we discussed in the above paragraph. Porcelain is a color option for Pixel Tablet buyers and is white. We'd imagine that Sky is a light blue shade.





We also have some words about the wallpapers for the Pixel 8 series. Where the theme for the wallpaper used on Pixel 6 line was floral based and called "Bloom," the Pixel 7 theme was "Feathers." The creator of these themes, photographer and filmmaker Andrew Zuckerman, is back again to produce the wallpaper theme for the 2023 Pixel handsets which will be called "Minerals."





The Pixel 8 series is expected to be unveiled in October and could be released a week after the introduction.

